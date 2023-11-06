Report: PHL likely to receive below-normal rainfall until March 2024

Weather forecasts indicate a “high likelihood” of below-average rainfall between November 2023 and March 2024 in several countries in East Asia, including the Philippines, according to a report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) last Friday.

In its report titled “Crop Prospects and Food Situation,” FAO said parts of Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Sri Lanka will also see below-average rainfall due to El Niño.

“If this forecast materializes, production from the 2023 secondary season crops in the northern hemisphere countries may be affected,” the report read.

Despite this the FAO report said paddy production in the Philippines and its sources of imports—Vietnam and Malaysia—is forecast at “near-average levels.”

The Philippines’s paddy output this year could reach 19.6 million metric tons (MMT), according to the FAO report. However, the figure is slightly lower than the 19.76 MMT produced by the country in 2022.

“Production of paddy, the major staple in the region, is forecast at an above-average level of 701 million tons, reflecting expectations of large output in Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Pakistan, and Thailand.”

Production of coarse grains, mostly maize, is forecast at 413.2 million tons, 6 percent above the 5-year average, mainly reflecting large plantings due to strong demand by the feed industry.

“Bumper maize outputs are forecast in the subregion’s main producers, including Bangladesh, China [mainland], India, Pakistan and the Philippines.”

Food price index

The benchmark for world food commodity prices declined moderately in October, down by 0.5 percent from September with the index for dairy products the only one to rise, FAO said.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a set of globally-traded food commodities, averaged 120.6 points in October, down 10.9 percent from its corresponding value a year earlier.

The FAO Cereal Price Index declined by 1.0 percent from the previous month. “International rice prices dropped by 2 percent amid generally passive global import demand, while those of wheat dropped by 1.9 percent, weighed on by strong supplies from the United States and strong competition among exporters. By contrast, quotations for coarse grains rose slightly, led by maize due to thinning supplies in Argentina.”

Meanwhile, the FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index fell by 0.7 percent from September, as lower world palm oil prices, due to seasonally higher outputs and subdued global import demand, more than offset higher prices for soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils. Soy oil prices rose owing to a robust demand from the biodiesel sector.

“The FAO Sugar Price Index declined by 2.2 percent but remained 46.6 percent above its year-earlier level. The October decline was mainly driven by a strong pace of production in Brazil, although concerns over a tighter global supply outlook in the year ahead capped the drop.”

The meat price index, according to FAO, went down by 0.6 percent, as sluggish import demand especially from East Asia led to a fall in the international prices of pig meat, more than offsetting marginal increases in the prices of poultry, bovine and ovine meats.

In a contrasting trend, FAO said its dairy price index rose by 2.2 percent in October, ending a nine-month decline. World milk powder prices rose the most on the back of surging import demand for both near and longer-term supplies as well as some uncertainty over the impact of the El Niño weather conditions on the upcoming milk production in Oceania.