PSL in PSA

WHAT’S in store for the new season of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) serves as the center of discussion in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum which resumes on Tuesday (Nov. 7) at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Basketball great Allan Caidic will talk about the 2023-24 season of the PSL as its newly-appointed commissioner during the 10 a.m. public sports program.

The league is set to kick off the President’s Cup on Nov. 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum featuring nine teams.

Basketball is also featured in the first part of the weekly session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, MILO, Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Pinoyliga co-founder Benny Benitez will be guesting to discuss the Pinoy Liga Cup Clubs and NexMan Cup.

The Forum is being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page