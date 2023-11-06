Park Hyung-Sik to hold fan conference in PHL

Actor Park Hyung-sik is confirmed to hold a major Fan Conference in Manila this 2024, his management agency P&Studio has announced.

The fan conference is called “SIKcret Time” and is organized in the Philippines by MQLive in partnership with TONZ Entertainment.

The event is scheduled on February 17, 2024 (Saturday) 7PM at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I am looking forward to meeting my Filipino fans. I cannot wait to see them again,” the actor said through a press statement. “I am happy to be getting this chance through this Asian Tour. I will make sure to give a memorable SIKcret experience for Philippine fans to remember.”

The actor started his acting career back in 2011 and has appeared in multiple K drama series including The Heirs (2013), High Society (2015), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), Suits (2018), Happiness (2021), and Our Blooming Youth (2023).

In 2022, he appeared in the HYBE reality show In The Soop: Friendcation which also featured Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy and V of BTS, as the fivesome embark on a four-day vacation trip together.

More recently, Park Hyung-sik delighted fans in a cameo: reprising his role as An Min Hyuk with co-star Park Bo-young who plays Do Bong-soo in Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023).

Next, he’ll play the lead role opposite Park Shin-hye on JTBC’s Doctor Slump as Yeo Jeong-woo, a star plastic surgeon who falls into the worst slump of his life.

Seat plan and fan premiums will be announced shortly. Ticketing prices and selling dates will be released via TicketNet.

MQLive is an events group owned by MQuest Ventures Inc.

Contact info@mqlive.events to know more.