Paris 2024 Olympics: HD has it all figured out

HIDILYN DIAZ-NARANJO is focused on two qualifying competitions for her imminent participation in Paris next year—her fifth consecutive Olympic campaign and a shot at a potential second gold medal.

“Five is okay so we’re looking forward to compete in two more qualifying tournaments,” Diaz-Naranjo told BusinessMirror on Monday from Jala-Jala in Rizal where construction work on her dream HD Weightlifting Academy would start any day now.

The gold medalist in Tokyo and her husband Julius, also her coach and trainer, initially lined up five Olympic qualifying tournaments for her return to the Games, but two’s enough as she’s ranked No. 8 in the women’s 59 kgs category.

The couple lined up the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix II in Doha from December 4 to 15 and the IWF World Cup from April 2 to 11 in Phuket, Thailand.

They scratched the 2024 Asian championships in Tashkent in February but favored the Asian Indoor Games in Bangkok also in February although it’s not an Olympic qualifier.

“The World Cup in Thailand is the last Olympic qualifier and I’m not sure about Tashkent,” she said. “But we’ll be in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.”

Diaz-Naranjo is technically ranked No. 7 in the 59 kgs class with her 224 kgs lift as far as the Olympic qualifying process is concerned.

Two Chinese—Luo Shifang (243) and Pei Xinyi (236)—are 1-2 in the division but the Olympics rule that only one from each country could qualify for the Games.

Ukraine’s Kamila Konotop (236 kg) ranked third, followed by Colombia’s Yenny Alvarez (234), Chinese-Taipei’s Hsing-Chun Küo, Canada’s Maude Charon (231), Nigeria’s Rafiatu Nawal and Diaz-Naranjo.

Mexico’s Janeth Gomez of Mexico (223) was ninth and another Filipino, Elreen Ann Ando (222) who clinched bronze in the Hangzhou Asian Games, was 10th.

Twelve lifters will compete in each weight class in the Paris Olympics and with the qualifying window approaching its end, Diaz-Naranjo has it all figured out to protect her spot on the list.

“It was very tough on my end, I got sick,” said Diaz, 32, who was in all of the four previous Olympics starting as an 18-year-old in Beijing 2008 and an experienced lifter when she got silver in Rio 2016. “But training never stops despite the hectic schedule.”

Diaz-Naranjo earned the No. 8 ranking after three Paris 2024 qualifiers at the Bogota world championships last December, Asian championships in Jinju (South Korea) last May 7 and world championships in Riyadh last September.

She finished outside the podium at fourth with 223 kgs total lift in only her second international stint at 59 kgs in Hangzhou. She won gold in Tokyo at 59 kgs, which was scratched from the Paris program.

Kim Il-gyong won gold in record fashion in Hangzhou at 246 kgs but her native North Korea’s not on the IWF roster. Luo was second at 240 and Kuo third at 227.

Diaz-Naranjo has consistently admitted returning to a heavier weight class would demand more training, preparation and focus.