Meralco to raise rates on generation charges

ELECTRICITY rates this month could go up because of higher generation charge, according to the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

“While we have yet to receive the final billings from our suppliers, initial indication shows that there is upward pressure on the generation charge this month,” Meralco Spokesman Jose M. Zaldarriaga said.

Generation charges comprise bulk of power rates.

Zaldarriaga said that the upward adjustment in generation charge is expected to be driven by higher Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices in October due to the previously reported increase in plant outages.

“We hope that these can somehow be mitigated by other supply factors. Rest assured that Meralco is relentlessly working to deliver stable and reliable electricity service at the least possible cost,” Zaldarriaga added.

Last month, Meralco rates went up by P0.4201 per kilowatt hour (kWh). This brought overall rate for a typical household to P11.8198 per kWh in October from P11.3997 per kWh in September.

For residential customers consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment was equivalent to an increase of around P84 in their total electricity bill.

The generation charge for October, Meralco had announced, went up by P0.3015 to P7.1267 per kWh from P6.8252 per kWh in September.

Last month, monetary authorities have cited electricity fares as among the factors that puts the balance of risks to the inflation outlook on the upside.