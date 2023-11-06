Marcos condemns, orders probe of Misamis radio anchor’s slay

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday ordered an immediate investigation into the brutal killing of a Juan T. Jumalon, radio anchor in Misamis Occidental.

Jumalon, who is also known as DJ Johnny Walker, was an anchor and station manager of Gold FM 94.7. He was shot dead by still unidentified assailants, last Sunday, while inside his radio booth.

A video clip of the gruesome incident circulated online and became viral.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the murder of broadcaster Juan Jumalon. I have instructed the PNP to conduct a thorough investigation to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice,” Marcos said in a post in his X account (formerly Twitter).

He stressed such attacks against the media will not be tolerated under this administration.

Aside from the PNP, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is also looking into the incident as part of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS).

PTFoMS executive director, Undersecretary Paul M. Gutierrez said he already alerted the NBI on the matter so it can start gathering pieces of evidence related to the incident.

Gutierrez called on the media and the public not to resort to any speculation, which can distract investigators on the cause of Jumalon’s death.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) condemned the latest incidence of media killing, which it said is the fourth under the current administration.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” NUJP said.

“The killing also comes in the same week as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists,” it added.