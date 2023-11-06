Malacañang lifts LTFRB chief’s suspension order

WITH no more pending corruption allegations against Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III, Malacañang said last Sunday it ordered the lifting of preventive suspension issued against him.

“The Office of the President lifted the suspension order imposed upon Guadiz after Jefferson Gallos Tumbado, who appears to be the sole witness in his case, executed an ‘Affidavit of Recantation’ withdrawing his statements and allegations against him,” Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin was quoted as saying by a statement.

However, Bersamin said the suspension may be reimposed against Guadiz if “a supervising event maintaining the same accusations against him are put forth before the OP.”

Last Saturday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced Guadiz will be returning to his duties as the chairman of LTFRB.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. suspended Guadiz last month after he was linked by Tumbado to illegal activities at the LTFRB.

Tumabado, a LTFRB executive assistant, however, later withdrew his allegation on Guadiz’s supposed involvement in the bribery incidents in the issuance of public transportation franchises.

Congress cited Tumbado in contempt last week for his unsubstantiated and inconsistent claims of corruption at the LTFRB.

He was ordered to be detained at the Batasang Pambansa Complex for a maximum of 10 days.

Tumbado insisted some LTFRB officials were accepting bribes from transport operators to speed up the processing of their applications.