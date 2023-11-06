Indian envoy pitches supply of choppers to Marcos

INDIA is now seeking “consideration” by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. of the pending chopper supply deal between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and an Indian aeronautics manufacturer.

In his meeting with the President last week, Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambu Kumaran said the deal will help boost the security operations of PCG.

“The discussion is going on very well. The Coast Guard is very interested – they’ve flown the helicopter…I would request your consideration because that would be a very positive [program],” Kumran told Marcos.

The Indian envoy said the units, which will be supplied to the PCG, are also being used by India’s Navy and Coast Guard. He said the negotiations for the supply deal, which will cover seven helicopter units between the Indian government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr), is still ongoing.

PCG is an attached agency of DOTr. Marcos said he is open to acquisition since it will help improve PGC’s rescue and humanitarian efforts.

“We’re trying to build up our capacity – our capabilities in terms of our coast guard, in terms of our – of course, the search and rescue is always the primary consideration,” the President said in the meeting.