House vows timely OK of budget, Ledac bills

FOLLOWING a five-week recess, the House of Representatives is set to resume regular sessions on Monday with a clear focus on expediting the approval of the P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024 and advancing the few remaining priority bills of the Marcos administration.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Sunday emphasized the House’s commitment to give top priority to the swift approval of the 2024 spending plan, recognizing its crucial role in sustaining government operations and addressing the nation’s needs.

Romualdez underscored the ultimate goal of ensuring that the budget measure reaches President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s desk and is signed by the chief executive by yearend.

“The budget is the lifeblood of our nation’s progress and development. The House is fully dedicated to the task at hand, ensuring that the national budget is ratified and enacted on time to guarantee the continuity of essential services, support economic growth, and promote the well-being of our citizens,” Romualdez said.

Following extensive deliberations, the House submitted last Saturday the approved 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) to the Senate, featuring P194.5 billion in realignments to address security, inflation protection, and food security.

Upon resuming the session, Romualdez emphasized that the House will address other important bills, including the remaining 11 key legislative priorities outlined primarily in both the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) and President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address (Sona) last July.

Under Ledac, the pending bills include the Department of Water Resources and Services and

Creation of Water Regulatory Commission, Tatak-Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act, and Blue Economy Law, all of which have received approvals from their respective mother committees and are awaiting feedback from the House Committee on

Appropriations.

Additionally, amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira) or Republic Act (RA) No. 9136, Government Procurement Reform Act, and Amendment of the Cooperative Code are currently under committee/technical working group (TWG) consideration, while Budget Reforms Modernization, National Defense Act, New Government Auditing Code, and Philippine Defense Industry Development Act are under committee deliberations.

For Sona priority, seven bills remain pending, with six of them also listed as Ledac measures. The six Sona measures that align with Ledac bills include the Department of Water Resources and Services and Creation of Water Regulatory Commission, Tatak-Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act, Blue Economy Law, New Government Auditing Code, Government Procurement Reform Act, and Amendment of the Cooperative Code. The seventh Sona bill pertains to the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge/Road User’s Tax, making for a total of 11 Ledac and Sona bills in focus.

Moreover, Romualdez reiterated his commitment to ensuring the timely passage of the remaining priority bills, recognizing their substantial contribution to addressing critical issues and improving the well-being of Filipinos.

“Our primary focus continues to be the legislative agenda outlined by President Marcos, and we are fully committed to working diligently to pass these vital bills for the betterment of our nation,” he said.

Romualdez, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of cooperation between the legislative and executive branches through the Ledac, recognizing that unity and collaboration are essential in developing effective policies and reforms.

Out of the 57 Ledac priority measures, eight have become law, including the SIM Registration Act, Postponement of Barangay/SK Elections in 2022, and the Agrarian Reform Debts Condonation. Two measures, the Ease of Paying Taxes and Amendment to the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT)/Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code, have achieved ratification by the bicameral conference committee.

Thirty-five bills have passed the third reading, encompassing significant initiatives like the Virology Institute of the Philippines, the Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (Pifita) (Package 4), and the National Disease Prevention Management Authority, among others. Other measures are currently pending at the committee level.