‘House to intensify scrutiny of PHL food trade’

Despite the reduction in the price of onions, a member of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food said the lower chamber will continue to intensify its scrutiny of hoarders and price manipulators of agricultural products.

However, Deputy Majority Leader Rep. David Suarez said the executive department, must continue with the filing of cases and prosecuting all those involved in these cartels until they are put behind bars and locked up for good.

Suarez said the chamber will intensify its scrutiny of hoarders and price manipulators, not only in the onion market but also in essential food items like rice.

“We commend the efforts of the Department of Agriculture [DA] in stabilizing the retail prices of essential commodities, and we welcome as good news its report that the retail price of onions has decreased by P10 per kilo, with the cost of the red bulbs going down to P130 per kilo from the previous P140 per kilo,” said Suarez.

“Buoyed by this development and upon the instruction of Speaker Martin Romualdez, the House Committee on Agriculture and Food will intensify its investigation into hoarders and price manipulators not only of onions but of other staple food items like rice.”

Suarez also said the lower house has pledged its “unequivocal support” for the government’s call for an all-out campaign against smuggling, hoarding, and price manipulation.

“Our mission order is clear: there is no room for smugglers, hoarders, and price manipulators under this administration.”

Suarez said the recent drop in onion prices and the initiation of legal action against those involved in artificially creating a shortage of onions underscore the effectiveness of collaboration between the executive branch and the House of Representatives in the fight against profiteering.

“The continuing reduction in the price of onions is a testament to the effectiveness of our strategies against price manipulation and profiteering. However, it does not signify the end of our mission. The Speaker said there will be no let-up in our committee investigation until we break down the cartels responsible for hoarding and artificial shortages of basic commodities.”

Suarez acknowledged the DA’s “diligent monitoring,” which has led to stable prices for onions, garlic, and other commodities, saying the assurances from Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa regarding the ample supply of vegetables, including potatoes, up to the first quarter of 2024 is “a positive development.”

He noted the reduction in local chili prices, which dropped to a range of P200 to P350 per kilo from P800 per kilo in September.

“However, while we celebrate these gains, we remain committed to ensuring that no individual or entity takes undue advantage of our citizens. The recent controversy surrounding the onion crisis in 2022, where prices skyrocketed to as high as P720 per kilo, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges we face,” Suarez said.

“The House Committee on Food and Agriculture will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit to protect consumers from unscrupulous traders. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the DA and other relevant agencies to ensure that the Filipino people are safeguarded from price manipulations and hoarding activities.”