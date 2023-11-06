Govt to miss 2023 exports target

PHILIPPINE exports won’t likely hit the target set under the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028 for this year as the goals discounted the flaring of geopolitical tensions, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official revealed.

DTI-Export Marketing Bureau Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte said the Marcos administration would face difficulties hitting the country’s $126.8-billion exports target for 2023 as the figure was ideated before geopolitical tensions flared up.

Sykimte said it would be “most likely difficult” to hit the exports target under the PEDP because these were crafted in a situation where there were still no geopolitical tensions, inflation was stable and before China posted a less favorable economic recovery.

She said during an online news briefing last Thursday that the agency is eyeing “at least” a 5-percent growth in terms of total exports.

In 2022, the country’s exports hit about $98 billion worth of export earnings from services and goods, Sykimte said.

Based on the computations made by the BusinessMirror, the country’s exports should amount to $102.9 billion of export earnings from goods and services this year if it aims to grow by five percent.

Sykimte emphasized that the DTI is still discussing with the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) and the Export Development Council if they would “recalibrate” the targets set in the country’s export development plan. She added that they usually adjust targets based on “trading environments.”

Citing the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Sykimte revealed that merchandise exports of the Philippines from January to August 2023 amounted to $47.8 billion, 6.6 percent down from the $51.18 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

Despite the decline, however, she underscored that the country’s export performance year-to-date is “sort of in the middle of the pack” compared to its peers in the region.

“We’re about 6.6 percent down; other Asian countries in terms of export performance are down by 7.8 percent,” Sykimte said citing Malaysia as example. She cited that Vietnam’s export is down by 9.6 percent and Indonesia by 11.8 percent.

“Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, double-digit down din,” Sykimte said.

She said that Asian countries that are ahead of the Philippines in terms of export performance are Japan with a 2.1-percent growth in the 8-month period. Sykimte added that China’s exports went down by 5.1 percent and Thailand with a 5.4-percent decline in the said time frame.

As for the country’s services exports, the Trade official revealed that from January to June, which is the latest data they have in hand, is “way better than merchandise exports” as it went up by 22 percent.

This growth, Sykimte noted, was “primarily driven by travel services from $800 million last year to more than $4 billion in terms of exports ng travel services.”

“Other exports of services under [IT and Business Process Management] IT-BPM, telecommunications, computer information services and other business services up by 49 percent from January to June,” the trade and industry official said. “Ang medyo malaki lang na decline natin for services export is manufacturing services: it’s down by 23 percent.”

Export industry groups such as the Philexport and the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines, Foundation Inc. (SEIPI) have been pointing to geopolitical conflicts such as the trade war between US and China and the conflict in Eastern Europe, among others, as the culprits behind the country’s failure to meet exports targets.

In fact, the Seipi has adjusted its growth goal for electronics exports from 5 percent to zero percent for 2023. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/31/seipi-adjusts-to-0-growth-goal-in-electronic-exports/)