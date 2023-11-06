Govt to give cash, rice to Manila, Laguna poor

ADMITTING that government cannot lower the price of rice, as President Marcos promised, the House of Representatives and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched a program to provide aid to disadvantaged and vulnerable Filipino families in the legislative districts of Metro Manila and two cities in Laguna.

According to Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, the program has been devised as a response to the challenge laid down by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Congress “to find a way to provide affordable and high-quality rice to our communities.”

“Today is a historic day, not only in Laguna but throughout Metro Manila as well. This morning, we formally launch the latest program of our government—the Cash Assistance and Rice Distribution, or Card, program,” Romualdez said during the introduction of the program in Biñan City, Laguna.

“We are well aware of the global increase in prices due to inflation caused by conflicts in the Middle East, affecting the cost of living worldwide,” Romualdez said. “Consequently, it is not easy for the government to lower rice prices here in the Philippines.”

“Nonetheless, we endeavored to find a way to assist our fellow citizens in light of rising rice and commodity prices. Our target is to provide aid to 10,000 beneficiaries in each district,” he added.

The Card Program was initiated in the 33 legislative districts of Metro Manila, with each district having 10,000 impoverished and vulnerable beneficiaries, totaling 330,000 recipients. The distribution of aid will be divided into four installments.

In addition to the NCR launch, the program also includes distributions in Biñan City (3,000 beneficiaries) and Santa Rosa City (2,000 beneficiaries), bringing the total beneficiaries for the launch to 335,000.

Each beneficiary will receive at least P2,000 in assistance, which includes P950 for a 25-kilogram sack of rice at P38 per kilo and the remaining amount in cash to purchase other essential food items. The DSWD is responsible for identifying beneficiaries and may adjust the assistance amount based on the prevailing circumstances.

The event coincided with the launch of the “Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo” Fair (BPSF) in Laguna after its inauguration in Biliran, Davao de Oro, Leyte, Camarines Sur and Ilocos Norte. The BPSF is a program that brings over a hundred government services directly to the people, Romualdez explained.

Like the BPSF, the CARD program will extend beyond Metro Manila to encompass the remaining 250 congressional districts in the Philippines, he added.

With 10,000 beneficiaries per district, the Card program is expected to reach 2.5 million indigent and vulnerable Filipinos.

“Our aim is to expand this program not only throughout Luzon but in every corner of the country. We will prioritize cities in Visayas and Mindanao where there is a shortage of affordable, high-quality rice,” Romualdez explained.

He further underscored that the program was conceived in response to the escalating rice prices and the challenges faced by Filipino consumers, empowering them to access rice at more affordable prices and enhancing their purchasing power.

The program also serves as a countermeasure against those who stockpile large quantities of rice and engage in price manipulation.