Govt ‘fine-tuning’ e-visa system to boost tourism

THE government is now close to rolling out its improved electronic visas (e-visa) for travellers from India and other countries.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made the remark during his meeting with Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran in Malacañang last week.

Marcos said the concerned agencies are now just “fine-tuning some measures,” which will extend the validity of the e-visas.

“It won’t be just India, we are doing it with…several other countries as well to keep it. Again, we will just apply the same principles that we did with others—to India. But that is something that’s easy for us,” the chief executive told Kumaran.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) earlier said it is eyeing the implementation of the e-visa as well as the reduced visa requirements to attract more tourists from its target markets, which include China and India.

The said measures were part of the 2023-2028 National Tourism Development Plan, which was approved last May.

With the full implementation of the plan, DOT expects to attract 52 million visitors to the country in the next five years.

Last year, DOT reported 49,330 of the country’s foreign arrivals were from India making it one of the country’s top 10 tourist markets

Other countries included in the list were the United States (461,947), South Korea (387,780), Australia (122,971), Canada (112,015), United Kingdom (93,440), Japan (91,557), Singapore (50,964), Malaysia (44,357), and Vietnam (37,028).