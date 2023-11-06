Gomera, Mercado shine in Dumaguete

MCLEEN GOMERA foiled doubles partner Kenzo Brodeth in a furious pendulum duel in the decider to hack out a tough 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 victory in the boys’ 16-and-under singles final for a two-title romp in the Governor Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior Tennis Championships at the Praxevilla courts in Dumaguete City over the weekend.

As he foiled Brodeth’s bid for another “twinkill” following the Ormoc City bet’s triumph in 14-and-under play, the top-seeded Gomera, playing out of Bacolod in Lanao del Norte, posted his own “double” as he nailed the 18-and-under title via a 7-5, 6-0 triumph over Gerald Gemida.

Bulacan’s Chloe Mercado later shared the MVP honors with Gomera as she scored a 6-4, 4-3 (ret.) win over Judy Ann Padilla to pocket the girls’ 18-and-under trophy in the Group I event held as part of the Negros Oriental Sports Development Program and sponsored by Sagarbarria.

Earlier, Padilla, from Ozamiz City, also ended doubles pal Kimi Brodeth’s run of two-title romps in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro as she squeezed out a hard-earned 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 victory in the semifinals, only to cramp out against Mercado in the finals.

Kimi Brodeth earlier dominated Mercado to secure the 16-and-under diadem on a 6-2, 6-0 rout.

Caroliean Fiel ripped Everett Niera, 4-1, 4-2, to clinch the 10-under unisex crown and though she fell short of her bid in the 12-and-under finals after bowing to fellow Ormoc City bet Chrystell Laguna, 5-7, 6-3, 7-10, the young campaigner split the MVP honors with Mercado in their side of the competition.

Unranked Ma. Nina Torrejos, also from Ormoc, upended top seed Kate Imalay, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9, to snare the girls’ 12-and-U title, while local bet Armik Serillo blasted Tayasan, Negros Oriental’s Rafa Callao, 6-0, 6-2, to seal the boys’ 12-and-U crown.

Kimi Brodeth and Padilla later teamed up to rout Mae Gulagula and Angel Vosotros, 8-0, to bag the girls’ 18-and-U doubles title with Kenzon Brodeth and Gomera beating Manuel Joson and El Zylter Tagalog, 8-4, in the boys’ final.

Chrystell Laguna and Torrejos rammed past Darylle Pancito and Gillean Redulla, 8-1, while Christian Laguna and Andrian Rodriguez tripped Xian Calagos and Niere, 8-4, to share the 14-and-U doubles plums.

Fiel and James Estrella edged Clemente Barrera iii and Zack Gauran, 8-6, to win the 10-unisex trophy.

Action shifts to Negros Occidental for the Mayor Joedith Gallego National Junior Championships on Nov. 9-13 at the Silay City courts while the first Metro Iloilo Tennis Federation Open, Juniors and Legends tournament will be held from November 15 to 21 at the Metropolis courts in Iloilo City.

For details and registration, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.