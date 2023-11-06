Globe showcases ‘The Wisdom of Da Vinci’ at G Creator Night

IN a dazzling fusion of art and technology, Globe gave the Filipino art and creative community a glimpse into the wonders of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through an immersive experience at The Wisdom of Da Vinci exhibition at the recent G Creator Night.

Held at One Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City, the event showcased the limitless potential of AI in art, a subject often met with skepticism in the creative realm.

This groundbreaking demonstration proved that AI is not just about algorithms and codes; it can be an experience, a journey into the very psyche of one of history’s greatest minds, Leonardo Da Vinci.

At the exhibit, guests were transported into Da Vinci’s world, navigating through interactive spaces that combined the old with the new.

Mesmerizing stroboscopic effects, innovative QR code activations, and a captivating 360-degree soundscape echoed the maestro’s unparalleled creativity, offering a fresh perspective on his timeless masterpieces.

The exhibition, which is ongoing, is divided into two captivating chapters: Poetic AI, which delves into the lyrical beauty of AI; and Da Vinci & The Masters, which pays homage to the genius of Da Vinci and his contemporaries.

The event was graced by a remarkable assembly of Filipino artists and creators, including TRNZ, Is Jumalon, BITTO, and the dynamic duo of Patrick and Sam Cabral. Creators Marvin and Sara Conanan of Purveyr, John Deseo, and community builder Martin Eusebio also took part. Gallerists Raymond Ty and Kassy Lei of Art ToyPH, Inas Amoyo of Vinyl on Vinyl, and representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Design Center, Quennie Agabriel and Ken Bunias, were also among the attendees.

“It’s truly exhilarating to witness the creative community’s journey into the realm of AI. At Globe, we’re committed to bridging the gap between creativity and technology. Our aim is to harness the strengths of both to create a world where art and innovation coexist harmoniously,” said Anne Calma, head of subcultures at Globe.

As the lines between the digital and the real continue to blur, events like G Creator Night emphasize the symbiotic relationship between humanity and technology, where both have pivotal roles in shaping the future of creativity, ushering in a new era of artistic expression and impact.

The Wisdom of Da Vinci exhibition is extended until December 10, 2023 at the 3rd floor of One Bonifacio High Street in BGC, Taguig City.

Get your tickets at www.bgcimmersive.com. More information is available at www.globe.com.ph.