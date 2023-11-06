DrinkToPossibilities: Support sustainability with Summit Still and Sparkling and its partner hotels

Aligned with Summit’s commitment to sustainability, these eco-friendly products not only deliver top-quality hydration but also give you the confidence in making an environmentally responsible choice. Summit Still and Sparkling comes in 100% recyclable glass which presents lower carbon footprint vs. imported brands and features Summit’s signature quality.

Summit Still, made with natural drinking water, is perfect for an active and on-the-go lifestyle. Made with natural drinking water, it is carefully sourced from high-quality aquifers and meticulously filtered bottles. This allows you to refresh and relax on a deeper level on your next yoga session or morning routine exercise, knowing that you’ve made the right decision for both yourself and the environment with Summit Still. However, Summit Still is not only for the active and on-the-go lifestyle. It’s equally perfect for those serene “Still” moments when you just want to unwind and rejuvenate. Whether you’re recharging after a busy day or simply savouring a tranquil moment, Summit Still stands as your refreshment of choice, always in harmony with your pace of life.

For social gatherings that call for cheers, toast with Summit Sparkling. It’s a more luxurious and healthier way to hydrate and a fantastic soda alternative. Made of locally crafted premium quality water greatly carbonated, Summit Sparkling offers that fizzy feel without the added sugar and excess calories. Summit Sparkling is indeed a great choice for special occasions and celebrations with a sustainable touch.

Summit Still and Sparkling at your fingertips in hotels

To encourage more eco-warriors in the sustainability movement, Summit Glass has actively collaborated with some of the top hotels in Metro Manila. This partnership places Summit Still and Sparkling on countertops of leading accommodation establishments, bringing these eco-friendly products closer to guests as they enjoy their relaxing stays.

Among the participating hotels promoting sustainability are Conrad Manila, Dusit Thani Manila, Westin Manila, and Hilton Manila. Also a part of this movement are City of Dreams, Shangri-La The Fort, Edsa Shangri-la, and Shangri-la Makati.

By choosing Summing Still and Sparkling, these hotel partners are taking a significant step towards reducing their environmental impact. Choosing Summit Still and Sparkling provides guests with good quality hydration during their visits, while also ensuring the long-term well-being of the environment.

Aside from these establishments, Summit Still and Sparkling is also available at affordable prices in supermarkets nationwide and online at https://asiabrewery.com/. The 330 ml bottle costs only ₱39 SRP while the 1 L bottle goes for ₱73 SRP.

The next time you find yourself checked-in at a hotel or doing your groceries, consider the environmental impact of your choices. By supporting Summit Still and Sparkling, you’re not just hydrating yourself, but you’re also quenching your thirst for a more sustainable world.

Keep posted about Summit Still and Sparkling’s sustainability initiatives and its premium quality water products by following the brand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SummitStillandSparklingWater and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/summitstillandsparkling/.