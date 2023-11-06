DENR chief sets quota for tree-seedlings production

ENVIRONMENT Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga has ordered all satellite offices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to put up forest nurseries to ensure a steady supply of planting materials for tree-planting activities.

The country’s chief steward of the environment and natural resources has issued an order putting up a quota for every DENR satellite office to produce annually.

“For existing and fully operational nurseries, the minimum number of seedlings of indigenous and endemic species to be produced per office, annually, shall be 15,000 seedlings,” the order states.

“In case the production of both indigenous/endemic species and bamboo, a minimum total of 10,000 planting materials shall be produced of which a minimum of 7,500 seedlings are indigenous and/or endemic species and a minimum of 2,500 are bamboo culms,” it continued.

The DENR is allocating P200,000 for the operational cost of each forest and tree seedlings that already exist and would-be established in compliance with the order.

DENR Memorandum Order 2023-03 signed by Yulo-Loyzaga in July was posted on the DENR-FMB website.

It provides the guidelines for the establishment of the forest or tree nurseries for City Environment and Natural Resources Offices (Enros) and Provincial Enros, including satellite offices of the DENR in the National Capital Region. These nurseries are expected to ensure the steady supply of planting materials for tree-planting activities, boosting the ambitious Enhanced-National Greening Program (E-NGP).

The E-NGP aims to reforest the remaining open, degraded and denuded forest in the country by 2028. There are still about 7.5-million hectares of open, degraded, and denuded forests that need to be rehabilitated.

DENR offices with no space may use nearby areas within their jurisdiction to produce sufficient planting materials for “greening”.

The DENR chief wants operators of the forest or tree nurseries to prioritize planting indigenous or native tree species, including bamboo, although in the NCR, ornamental plants not exceeding 30 percent of the total volume of tree seedlings to be produced are allowed.

The order said seeds “may be sourced from Seed Production Areas (SPAs), Individual Plus Trees (IPTs), or from Forest Tree Seed Centres (FTSC) being managed and maintained by the DENR or may also be produced from accredited seed producers of goods quality and good provenance.”

While the seedlings shall not be sold to requesting parties and shall be distributed to individuals, organizations, the general public including government agencies, nongovernment organizations, and other advocates “free of charge,” the cost and other logistics shall be covered by the requesting party.

The DENR chief wants to ensure proper auditing of the distributed seedlings and wants a list of the names of the receiving party to identify the purpose of the request or intended use, and the location where the seedlings shall be planted.

The government has already spent around P49 billion in implementing the National Greening Program and the Expanded NGP from 2011 to 2020.

For 2024, the DENR, mandated to manage the country’s natural wealth, is proposing a P24-billion budget. Some P2.2 billion of which will be for the E-NGP, including the development of 31,992 hectares of plantation forest and the production of 19,157,939 seedlings.