CSB, JRU clash for Final Four spot in NCAA

COLLEGE OF ST. BENILDE and Jose Rizal University aim to keep their place inside the magic four as they renew their budding rivalry on Tuesday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

The Blazers bested the Bombers — an overtime 93-85 result — in their first-round duel last September 29 that saw the two teams nearly coming to blows reminiscent of the infamous incident involving John Amores a season ago.

It was also a game that led to league commissioner Tonichi Pujante overturning an unsportsmanlike foul called on JRU’s JL delos Santos that resulted in the pro-bound guard’s ejection.

The three referees who called that testy game were eventually suspended for two weeks.

Now CSB, currently at joint third with San Beda on 8-4 records, and JRU, which is at No. 5 with an 8-5 slate, will be at it again as they collide at 4 p.m.

“Important game for us,” Heavy Bombers coach Louis Gonzales said.

Gonzales said they would need to play with laser-like focus for them to have a chance at avenging their defeat to the Blazers.

“Our composure and discipline are very important,” he said.

For CSB mentor Charles Tiu, their goal is to improve each game.

“We have two crucial games against contenders JRU and Lyceum so we still have to be better,” said Tiu, whose charges routed the Arellano U Chiefs, 74-56, Sunday to post its longest streak of the season at four.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help hopes to ride the crest of its 72-61 win over JRU also last Sunday as it tackles Arellano University (2-10) at 2 p.m.

It was the fifth win against seven losses for the Altas, who appeared inspired by the arrival of Brgy. Ginebra and Gilas star, alumnus and now assistant coach Scottie Thompson.