Corporate registrations hit record high last year–SEC

Company registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hit a record high last year, partly as a result of its digital transformation program, according the agency.

The SEC said it recorded a total of 42,926 corporate registrations in 2022, 13 percent higher than the previous year’s 38,052. This marks a record high for the agency’s 85-year history as the country’s company registrar.

In 2021 alone, the total number of company registrations jumped by 67 percent, as the business sector gradually started to recover from the impacts of the pandemic in 2020.

The SEC attributes the robust activity in corporate registrations to the launch of its digital services since 2021, which have helped improve the process of putting up a business in the country.

“The digital transformation of the SEC was inspired by our vision for a company registration process that can be completed with ease and convenience, transactions that are safe and secure, and corporate data that are easily accessible,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“This vision is slowly becoming a reality, thanks to our stakeholders who have also adapted well and embraced digital transformation as part of their business strategies. The SEC will continue to develop its goals toward digitalization to further push the business sector toward its best,” he added.

“As more Filipinos realize their entrepreneurial aspirations through the corporate vehicle, we expect more and better employment opportunities for our countrymen across the archipelago, and ultimately a more comfortable and secure life for everyone.”

In 2021, the SEC launched the Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Companies, and its subsystem, the One Day Submission and Electronic Registration of Companies.

With eSPARC, the SEC was able to reduce the company registration process from 16 steps in 34 days to 3 days. The process is even faster with the use of OneSEC, with a record processing time of 1 minute and 14 seconds from the start of application to the receipt of a digital Certificate of Incorporation.

Prior to eSPARC, the SEC also launched the Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST), previously called the Online Submission Tool, allowing for the submission of digital copies of reportorial requirements such as annual financial statements and general information sheet.

Some two years since the launch of eFAST, submission of AFS and GIS have transitioned completely online.