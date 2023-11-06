Comelec rules in Negros Oriental special polls out

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has outlined the calendar of activities of the special elections in Negros Oriental’s 3rd legislative district on December 9, filling in the vacant seat of an expelled congressman.

According to the poll body’s Resolution 10945, the filing of candidacy is scheduled on November 6 to November 9.

Meanwhile, the campaign period will begin on November 9 until December 7.

The Comelec has also implemented a gun ban during the election period, which kicks off on November 9 until December 24.

According to Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia, there is a possibility they might impose Comelec control in Negros Oriental during the special elections.

During the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the province was placed under Comelec control.

Earlier in August, the House of Representatives voted to expel 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo A. Teves Jr. for disorderly conduct and continued absence.

Teves is also facing murder charges in relation to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel R. Degamo.