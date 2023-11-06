Coldplay, Taylor Swift boosting tourism, travel in AsPac–ForwardKeys

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE recovery of the travel sector in the Asia-Pacific region continues to accelerate towards the yearend, with certain events like sports and concerts providing significant impetus for people to get on the plane.

These were the latest findings of ForwardKeys presented recently at a forum on tourism trends and outlook in Guilin, China, organized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Pacific Asia Travel Association (Pata). ForwardKeys Vice President-Insights Olivier Ponti cited as an example the 47-percent bump in international travel to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

He added, “The live music industry is also helping attract tourism,” with Singapore benefiting the most in the first quarter of 2024. Booked tickets from Southeast Asia to Singapore as of October 9 showed a 241-percent jump from January to 23-31 2024 versus the same in 2019 due to Coldplay’s concert, and a 380-percent increase on March 2-9, for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. ForwardKeys is an aggregator of global aviation data and forward ticket bookings to destinations.

Booked tickets to Asia Pacific for the fourth quarter are 25-percent less than prepandemic levels, showing a significant improvement after being 45-percent behind in the first three quarters, versus the same in 2019.

In particular, international arrivals in Southeast Asia for the fourth quarter will be 29-percent lower than prepandemic levels, with the most notable recoveries in Vietnam (-18 percent), the Philippines (-20 percent), and Thailand (-26 percent), based on air ticket data as of October 10.

Travelers are flying premium

The restoration of flights continues to hamper the full recovery of Southeast Asia at some 20-percent less in the fourth quarter versus the same period in 2019. The subregion comes behind South Asia (India, Maldives, Sri Lanka), which has fully restored air supply, and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, Pacific islands) at 10-percent less than the fourth quarter in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ponti noted that that travelers to the region are now booking premium seats, staying longer in their intended destinations, and are “[booking] with greater anticipation.” In addition, travel in China is clearly back on track in its recovery phase.

“Premium travel is driving [Asia Pacific’s] recovery,” he said, citing bookings for the fourth quarter at just 7-percent less than the same period in 2019, compared to economy seat, which are 24-percent behind 2019.

Bookings as of October 7 showed that 49 percent of international tourists have booked stays for nine days and more in Asia-Pacific destinations, which is 6.6- percent over pre-pandemic stays in 4Q 2019.

Global aviation 75% of 2019 level

International travelers also seem more excited than usual to travel to the region, with 35 percent of tickets having been issued 60 days and more prior to their departure, and 20 percent issued between 30 and 59 days. Both were 8-percent more than third quarter, 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, in a news statement, ForwardKeys said global aviation has already reached 75 percent of its prepandemic levels, based on ticketing data issued up to September 26, 2023, which captured scheduled flight arrivals to that date and bookings up to the end of the year.

The data showed the Caribbean as the global destination of choice in 2023, continuing its dominance of the destination rankings since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020. Also, North America, specifically the US, is driving most of international outbound travel with flight bookings set to be just 3-percent behind pre-pandemic levels.

“In 2023, many destinations and travel businesses remained focused on recovery post-Covid-19. The speed of that recovery has varied by region, but by the end of 2024, it will be complete, even for those countries that lifted travel restrictions most recently,” said Ponti.