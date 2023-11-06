Bishop’s a good piece for Cone in lieu of Gin King primary import JB

GINEBRA San Miguel is expecting Tony Bishop to be a major piece in its defense of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

Head coach Tim Cone went for Bishop to replace primary Gin King import Justine Brownlee, who’s indefinitely suspended for failing an anti-doping test at the Hangzhou Asian Games last month.

“Everything we saw on Bishop’s extremely positive to us,” said Cone, back in practice with the Gin Kings from a well-deserved vacation after coaching the national team—led by Brownlee—to the men’s basketball gold medal in the Asian Games.

“He’s very unselfish and doing the dirty works,” he said. “We expect to go out to compete for the championship and Tony Bishop will be part of it.”

Bishop’s no mystery to Cone. He was Meralco’s import in the Governors’ Cup Finals in April last year which the Bolts yielded to, yes, Cone, Brownlee and the Gin Kings in six games.

“It feels terrible for not bringing back Justin [Brownlee] in this conference, I absolutely feel terrible for the players who love Justin,” Cone said. “But the bottom line at this point is we have to move forward and find an import.”

“One of the first guys we thought of was Tony Bishop,” he stressed.

Full practice started on Monday for Ginebra which close to two weeks to fit Bishop into Cone’s checkered board—the Gin Kings play their first game in the conference against the Converge FiberXers on November 17 yet.

“We know him intimately and there is no surprises,” Cone said of Bishop. “We are firing in all cylinders.”

But there’s no comparing Bishop with Brownlee, according to Cone, who admitted that he had to be quarantined after testing positive of Covid upon returning from his vacation abroad.