BIR Chief Lumagui awarded as Rising Tiger & Nation-Builder

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. received his award as a Rising Tiger & Nation Builder from the Rising Tigers Magazine during the Rising Tigers Magazine: Power Gala 2023 held last October 23, 2023.

The Gala was attended by trailblazers and innovators at the highest leadership positions in the Philippines.

Rising Tigers is the most distributed Business and Lifestyle Magazine in the Philippines.

“The BIR and the taxpaying public play a critical role in nation-building. The partnership between the two represents the lifeblood of the Philippine government. You should be proud to be a taxpayer. You should be proud to be a member of the Revenue Service”, Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The Rising Tiger award is given to those who contribute to nation-building and to those who shape the future of the Philippines. This award is given to the greatest leaders of our time, both from the public and private sectors.