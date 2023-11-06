Ambulance airstrike delays exit of Pinoys from Gaza

THE exit of the first batch of 20 Filipinos from Gaza Strip on Sunday has been delayed following the airstrike on an ambulance that allegedly carried Hamas terrorists.

Among the 20 Filipinos waiting at the Gaza-Egypt border are several minors including a one-month old baby, two mothers who are nine months and three months pregnant, and one OFW.

Philippine Ambassador to Amman Wilfredo Santos said the exit of the 20 Filipinos was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday.

The exit of the second batch composed of 26 Filipinos supposedly on Monday was moved to a later date, which was not given.

This is why the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv will appeal for the inclusion of the 26 Filipinos to join the first batch on Monday.

“Hopefully, the exit of at least the first batch of 20 Filipinos will materialize tomorrow [Monday],” Santos said.

Exit of Filipinos in batches

Israel had earlier agreed to the request of the Philippine government to allow the Filipinos to be prioritized among foreigners wanting to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The arrangement was for Israel to exit Gaza in batches.

The first batch will be composed of 20, and the second will be composed of 30.

Since Palestinian spouses of Filipinos are not allowed to leave with the Filipinos, only 46 have signed up for actual border crossing for the first and second batches, Santos explained.

Ambulance airstrike

Santos said the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza was closed Saturday after the aircraft of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck an ambulance.

At least 15 people and 60 others were injured in the Israel attack.

Gaza health officials said the ambulance was part of the convoy carrying injured civilians from north to south.

However, according to the IDF, the ambulance was being used by a Hamas terrorist cell to transport “terrorist operatives and weapons in ambulances.”

“A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike,” the IDF spokesman said. “We emphasize that this area is a battle zone. Civilians in the area are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southwards for their own safety.