After Kishida visit, House vows to safeguard WPS

FOLLOWING Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s remarks, the leadership of the House of Representatives on Sunday affirmed its commitment to safeguarding Philippine interests in the West Philippine Sea.

During a historic speech at the special joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Saturday, Kishida underscored Japan’s unwavering commitment to the Philippines in matters of security and defense cooperation.

“Prime Minister Kishida’s remarks prove that Japan is a dependable, eager, and stable partner of the Philippines in fostering international order. Together with like-minded nations such as the United States [US], we look forward to solidifying the cooperation blueprint with Japan,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said.

Kishida also emphasized Japan’s “renewed commitment” to upholding a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). He highlighted the significance of extending efforts for the security and safe utilization of both sea and air in the FOIP framework.

The Japanese leader announced Japan’s donation of 12 ships to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the delivery of a warning and control radar system to the Philippine Air Force (PAF). Additionally, the Philippine Navy awaits coastal surveillance radars from Japan under the newly established Official

Security Assistance (OSA) program. There is also the commitment to the Japan-Philippines Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which serves as both countries’ equivalent of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).

“Incidentally, we in the House of Representatives have also begun to take serious steps to augment the capabilities of our PCG, Armed Forces of the Philippines [AFP], and other security agencies with the realignment of P1.23 billion in confidential funds under the P5.768-trillion General Appropriations Bill [GAB],” said Romualdez.

“The partnerships we have highlighted are truly exceptional. Therefore, we will do our part in our budget to support our Coast Guard, Navy, and Armed Forces…to strengthen our rights here in the Philippines, especially in the Kalayaan Island Group [KIG] within the West Philippine Sea,” the House leader stated. The KIG is situated in the WPS.

Romualdez also recalled one of President Marcos’s campaign promises, which was, that the Philippines “will not lose an inch” of its territory.

Earlier, Kishida emphasized the strong and growing relationship between Japan and the Philippines.

“About a half century has passed since then. Exchanges between our two countries have deepened, and today, the relationship between Japan and the Philippines is stronger than ever,” Kishida said.