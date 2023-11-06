AFP’s EastMinCom assures troops OK amid destab yarn

DAVAO CITY—All troops are accounted for, at least in the eastern half of Mindanao.

This was the assurance of the Armed Forces’ Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) in a statement coming a few days after AFP Chiefof Staff, Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. disclosed of scattered feedbacks about destabilization moves to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We have not monitored any persuasion moves within our ranks or any unauthorized movement in our joint operational area [JOA],” said Lt. Gen. Greg T. Almerol, commander of EastMinCom.

He said he has “consistently” reminded all troops “to remain professional and dedicated to their constitutional mandates and stern duty of protecting the people and the state.”

He said this should prevent any destabilization plot against the current administration.

“Our significant administrative and operational gains have consistently been progressive. We will not engage in any other activities not congruent to what we have sworn to do,” he said.