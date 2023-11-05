TOP OF THEIR GAME | SB19 still rising amid half a decade of success 

“Mata sa langit, paa sa lupa.”

This was expressed by Stell, the main vocalist of the phenomenal and award-winning P-pop group SB19, during their final performance in their sold-out show One Zone: SB19 Half a Decade Celebration and Fanmeet held at the Araneta Coliseum on October 28.

As their devoted fans called A’TIN lit up the Araneta Coliseum with the color blue from their glowing lightsticks, SB19 made sure the night was filled with electrifying performances and memorable interactions with A’TIN.

The show started with a “historic” 17-minute show-stopping performance of the songs from their current album PAGTATAG!, which had different arrangements and choreography that surprised the fans.

It started with the iconic and chart-topping “GENTO,” followed by the bold and sultry R&B song “I WANT YOU,” and concluded with the high-energy “CRIMZONE” that made A’TIN jumped to their feet and lose control.

It was followed by a live Showbreak that delighted the fans even more as it was hosted by Ken and Justin. 30 lucky A’TIN were picked from the crowd after playing a series of games before the show started to participate in Showbreak.

They played a trivia game called “Quiz Bee 19,” the charades game “Guess Bee 19,” and “Hold My __” where they guessed the body part by touching the members’ hair, arms, ears, legs, and Adam’s apple. Those who lost in the games were eliminated until only one was left to play “Bento o Gento” similar to the game “Pera o Bayong.”

This time, the game was hosted by Stell and he’s at par with Willie Revillame as he enthusiastically let Mae Espino, the fan, choose between SB19 merchandise or winning the jackpot prize.

Espino was really lucky that night since she won the jackpot prize of having dinner with SB19 after the show.

As for their final performance, the boys interacted more with their fans by taking photos with them and signing different stuff as they sang “FREEDOM,” “Go Up,” “Alab (Burning),” and “SLMT.” They also threw signed stress balls and T-shirts to their fans and used catapults and cannons to reach those in farther seats.

The boys’ final surprise to the fans was watching the premiere of the music video for “FREEDOM,” which was shot in San Francisco, California.

Expressing their gratitude to the fans at the end of the show, Stell said, “Forever kaming nandito para sa inyo. Hinding-hindi kami magbabago.”

He added, “Utang po namin ang lahat ng nangyayari sa buhay namin dahil kayo po talaga ang naging magandang bagay sa buhay namin. Maraming salamat po.”

“Every event, every concert, lahat ng puntahan natin, parami tayo nang parami, palaki tayo nang palaki kaya maraming maraming salamat guys dahil nandyan kayo sa lahat ng pinagdadaanan namin,” Justin said.

Ken also thanked A’TIN for letting them reach their dreams, while Josh also acknowledged the team of directors, backup dancers, and their own entertainment company 1Z Entertainment who made the show possible.

Pablo, SB19’s leader, revealed they are preparing something new and that they should watch out for it.

“Hawak kamay lang A’TIN, walang bibitaw. Here’s to our half a decade and beyond!” Pablo said.

In just five years, it’s incredible to witness how the group has come a long way yet they remained rooted despite their rise to fame locally and internationally.

Personally, I’ve known Josh before his SB19 days when he was just performing at K-pop conventions and festivals under the cover group Se-Eon. Now, the tables have turned and K-pop groups are now covering them, dancing along to “GENTO” and “BAZINGA.”

It’s easy to understand why these boys are so humble. Prior to their debut, they started out as trainees under ShowBT Philippines, a Korean talent management company, and endured a rigorous South Korean-inspired training camp.

They would practice singing, dancing, and physical training for nine hours every day, leaving their studies and day jobs with their hopes of making it big in the entertainment industry. For three years, they sacrificed so much and they weren’t even earning money as trainees for an unsure dream.

In an interview, Josh revealed that he didn’t have food to eat and would share meals with fellow trainee Pablo.

Among the trainees, Stell was the only one who remained and Pablo, Josh, Justin, and Ken left but eventually came back. They are now the members comprising SB19, the country’s pioneer of contemporary Pinoy Pop.

But after their debut in 2018 with their sentimental ballad single “Tilaluha,” their hardships didn’t stop there as they received little attention and hate comments for mimicking K-pop idols and their style among others.

Determined and resilient more than ever, they released their second single “Go Up” in 2019. As they say in that song, “Yeah, we gonna go up / Ibibigay ko ang aking puso / Sa pag-abot ng pangarap, di hihinto / Handa akong harapin ang lahat, yeah / Wala nang imposible / Yeah, we gonna go up.”

And they sure rose above it all.

They are the first Filipino act to appear on the Billboard Next Big Sound chart and to enter the Billboard Social 50. At the end of 2019, they landed No. 6 on the Billboard Year-End Social 50 chart as the only Southeast Asian act to reach the top 10.

This further expanded their growing fanbase overseas and gained recognition internationally. A testament to that is their nomination alongside their musical inspiration BTS, BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, and Seventeen at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for Top Social Artist. No surprise that BTS won, but it was the first time a Filipino and Southeast Asian act was nominated for this category—a triumph in itself.

In 2021, they landed on the No. 1 spot in Billboard Hot Trending Songs with “BAZINGA” and their latest single “GENTO” at No. 8 on the Billboard World Digital Sales Chart.

SB19 wrapped the North American and Canada leg of their world tour which has multiple stops in various cities, and they also recently announced the Asian leg of the tour in Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and Dubai.

It’s just been five years and there are more years ahead of SB19 and A’TIN. They deserve all the recognition and fame they are getting since talent, perseverance, and humility are found within them, they’ll not just stay on the ground, they’ll surely rise higher. Photos from SB19’s official Instagram page.

Image credits: SB19/Instagram





