TNT is not letting up in its PBA 3×3 Season 3 Second Conference campaign.

The Triple Giga gun for a record fourth straight weekly championship with the unveiling of Leg 4 on Monday at the Ayala Mall Manila Bay.

Champion coach Mau Belen again opted to put top gun Almond Vosotros in the reserved list and will rely on the quartet of Samboy De Leon, Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza, and Chester Saldua as the team bids to become the first ever to win four leg titles in a row.

Only last week, TNT defeated rival Cavitex, 21-12, to go down as the only team to win three consecutive legs in a single conference and brought its total prize money to P300,000.

The Triple Giga will go to their campaign fresh from a stint in the VPrime 3×3 International Cup held at the Global City in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam over the weekend, where both Saldua and De Leon both saw action together with Rey Telen and Raoul Odou.

Now the rest of the field will try to stop the TNT juggernaut with three more legs at stake prior to the grand finals.

Cavitex, which now lost twice in the finals against TNT this conference, is bringing back leading scorer Jorey Napoles to team up with Tonino Gonzaga, Kenneth Ighalo, and Bong Galanza, while last week’s third placer Meralco will try to apply small ball basketball behind the quartet of Reymar Caduyac, Joseph Sedurifa, Jeff Manday, and JJ Manlangit while sitting out resident big man Alfred Batino.

Blackwater Smooth Razor also adjusted its lineup behind Rey Publico, Hubert Cani, Ralph Deles, and Daniel Bayla, so did guest team MCFASolver which parades Raphael Banal, Brandon Ramirez, Terrence Tumalip, and Yutien Andrada after failing to advance in the Leg 3 playoffs.

The top three finishers last leg are seeded on top of their respective groups, namely TNT in Pool A, Cavitex in Pool B, and Meralco in Pool C.

Joining the Triple Giga in Pool A are Terrafirma and Blackwater, while Purefoods, Northport, and San Miguel are in Pool B with the Braves, even as Pool C has Pioneer Elastoseal, MCFASolver, and Barangay Ginebra together with the Bolts.

It will be Cavitex colliding with Purefoods in the 10:30 a.m. tipoff to kick off the 13-game schedule on the opening day of pool play.

Eight teams will then advance in the knockout stage to be played on Tuesday. Champion team receives P100,000, while runner up and third placer P50,000 and P30,000, respectively.