Students in science journalism bag Gawad Alunig x Dalumat prizes

Youths who shed light on science, technology and innovation through science communication and journalism were awarded in the Gawad Alunig x Dalumat by the Department of Science and Technology’s Technology Application and Promotion Insitute (DOST-TAPI) on October 28.

As part of the National Youth Science, Technology, and Innovation Festival, the competition, that was participated in by students all over the Philippines, aims to amplify stories of science and innovations in local communities through student journalism.

Gawad Alunig Best Kalipunan Science Youth Correspondent Grand Winner Jeliane E. Endenciana of Agusan National High School in Caraga.

Gawad Alunig is a competition in search for the best science youth correspondent, while Gawad Dalumat seeks the student-led publication and science stories that uphold the highest standards in science journalism.

“Every participant, every student journalist, who ventured out of their comfort zone to tell a story, to advocate for science is a winner,” said Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. in his opening remarks.

Gawad Dalumat Science Publication Grand Winner “Thirteenth Scholar” of the PSHS-Caraga Region Campus with authors Elan Victoria Tomaneng and Paul Nelson Gonzaga.

The Best Kalipunan Science Youth Correspondent Grand Winner was Jeliane E. Endencia from Agusan National High School (ANHS) in Caraga region.

She produced the story “Abaca Decorticating Machine at iba pang inobasyon [and other innovations],” which is about Pablo Petalcorin Sr., a 63-year-old grassroots innovator who invented a multi-purpose fiber stripping machine made from scrap materials.

“I don’t know if I should be happy because I won, or I should cry because of the struggles I’ve been through,” shared Endencia in Filipino in an interview with the BusinessMirror.

Recounting her struggles such as the lack of equipment and financial support, she thanked the people who sponsored them to get to Manila from Butuan City.

Endencia highlighted the importance of science communication so that the youth and the Filipino people would know the importance of innovations and inventions, to know the rare inventions and how they work, and the need to invent for the development of the country.

Also from ANHS, Moises Justin Ilogon won first runner-up, while Giov Zeane Marbel from Nieves Villarica National High School, Mark James Sunga from Eugenio M. Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts Senior High School, and James Gabriel Regondola of Vinzons Pilot High School were awarded second, third and fourth runner-ups respectively.

Jesusa Grace Calingasan from Bansud National High School-Regional Science High School for Mimaropa won the People’s Choice Award.

For the Gawad Dalumat, Philippine Science High School (PSHS)-Caraga Region Campus with their science publication “The Thirteenth Scholar” was hailed as the Grand Winner.

Students Elan Victoria Tomaneng and Paul Nelson Gonzaga received the award.

“It’s just a good feeling that our collective effort in the publication and our determination had the potential to [attend this awarding ceremony],” Gonzaga told the BusinessMirror in Filipino.

“We also hope that by winning this contest we would be able to better promote student journalism in our campus. Because in our campus, journalism wasn’t really prioritized especially during the pandemic,” Tomaneng said.

Coming from a science high school, science communication is very important because not only will it propel the youth to pursue STEM, which is better for development as a whole, but it would also make them more aware of what is happening in the status quo, Tomaneng added.

“Ang Siklab” by PSHSl-Cagayan Valley Campus and “Bahaghari” of PSHS-Central Luzon Campus won first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

The stories—“Circadian Rhythm and its impact on sleep and students’ health” by Francis Isaac Mijares of PSHS-Caraga Region Campus; “Lato and Guso Hypoglycemic Marvels” by Schinker Pahugot of Science and Technology Education Center; and “Breaking Through the PH’s Adlay Productivity, USMian Breeds Five Varieties” by Rico John Gorieza of University of Southern Mindanao—all won the Best Science Story category.

With the grand winners coming from the Caraga Region, Regional Director Engr. Noel Ajoc told the BusinessMirror that they are happy and proud of the students as this will inspire the young people in Caraga.

“[If they could win in the national level, then those coming from Caraga as well can be successful in the field of science, technology, and innovation,” Ajoc said.

In his speech, Science Secretary Solidum said, “Each story resonated, each article made us pause and reflect, and each video sparked a deep appreciation for the brilliance of the Filipino people and capability of our local inventors and innovators to create world-class inventions and innovations.”

Solidum thanked the parents, teachers, mentors and the students for letting their voice be heard and for ensuring that science stories are not just told but celebrated.

He said that through S&T, the future of every youth will be bright and full of hope, and industries and businesses will thrive and earn.

For these to happen, he said, the stories of every Filipino using S&T to ease their lives and their fellow countrymen should be disseminated.

Image credits: Reine Alberto





