Director Glenn B. Gregorio of Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture is one of the world’s top 2 percent researchers from all disciplines, Searca said.

Gregorio’s name is listed in the October 2023 updated database made at the Stanford University by a team led by statistician John loannidis of Stanford University. Global open access scientific publisher Elsevier published the paper (V6, doi: 10.17632/btchxktzyw.6).

The paper said scientists were classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification.

The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations), or a percentile rank of 2 percent or above in the sub-field.

The data was based on the October 1 snapshot from Scopus, updated to end of citation year 2022. Scopus is an abstract and indexing database produced by Elsevier. The name, Scopus, was inspired by the bird, hammerkop (Scopus umbretta), which reportedly has excellent navigation skills.