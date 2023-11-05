Remogat hits season-high, keeps UE alive for F4 spot with OT win over FEU

NOY REMOGAT’S season-high outing did not go in vain and University of the East scored an 87-86 overtime victory over Far Eastern University to stay alive in the thick of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Men’s Basketball Final Four race on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Remogat dropped 34 points, re-writing his own season-best outing of 27 points which he dropped last October 15 in a 56-72 loss to Adamson.

The 20-year-old Caviteño guard also became the first Red Warrior to score 30-plus points in a game since Alvin Pasaol dropped 32 in a 66-80 loss to University of Santo Tomas on October 6, 2018 back in Season 81.

More importantly for the sophomore guard, he was glad to carry the season-hosts to a 4-6 record, tying Ateneo at fifth and just a game behind fourth-running Adamson.

“We are blessed to do those things instructed by coach Jack (Santiago) and coaching staff,” Remogat said, who also tallied eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals in the win. “We are happy that we are still alive for a slot in the final four.”

With the game knotted at 77-all with 2:55 remaining, Remogat, along with Allen Maglupay, Precious Momowei, Jack Cruz-Dumont, and Wello Lingolingo, zoned in on both ends, giving UE an unassailable 87-77 cushion with 38.7 seconds to go in added time to ice the contest and notch their first winning streak for the season.

“We are not perfect but at least the players are not giving up,” third-year Red Warriors head coach Santiago said. “They didn’t give up. Just imagine, they scored 14 (points) in the overtime, we scored 15 (points), but the nine points coming off in the last 45 seconds. Just imagine, we held them down 4:15 when they scored just five points.” The Red Warriors lacked the killer instinct to seal the win in regulation.

Remogat converted a three-point shot to give UE a 72-69 edge with 1:33 to go but Abdul Sawat’s miss gave FEU the opening it needed to force added time.

Xyrus Torres then nailed a three to tie the game at 72-72 but he and Remogat missed what would have been game winners soon after.

UE also previously prevailed against FEU in the first round, 65-58.

Sawat followed Remogat’s lead with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal while Nigerian center Precious Momowei seized 15 rebounds to go along with his five points and two blocks.

The Red Warriors will go against University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons this Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

On the other hand, the Tamaraws, who sported their alternate dark jerseys by Puma for the first time this season, fell to seventh place with a 3-7 record.

Bautista led FEU with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals while L-Jay Gonzales contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Xyrus Torres and Patrick Sleat scored 12 and 11 points respectively for the Tamaraws.

Cholo Anonuevo marked his return for FEU with 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and three assists. This was his first time back in action for the Tamaraws since their October 7 loss to the Red Warriors.