Protecting Kalayaan, saving the reefs

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga recently conducted a site visit to Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) in the disputed West Philippine Sea (WPS).

A fifth-class municipality, Pag-asa is the biggest in the Philippines in terms of area with 290 sq. km, but the least populated with a population of 193 people, according to the 2020 Census.

DENR officials, led by Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, are joined by scientists from the UPD-CS Marine Science Institute during her visit to Pag-asa Island recently.

Part of the Spratly Islands—which is composed of islands, islets, cays and more than 100 reefs, sometimes grouped in submerged old atolls that lie off the coasts of the Philippines, Malaysia and southern Vietnam—KIG is a remote island municipality in the province of Palawan.

DENR research station

Yulo-Loyzaga recently bared plans of putting up a research station on Pag-asa Island, the biggest island in the KIG and the seat of government of the municipality of Kalayaan.

The plan is part of the move to start accounting the country’s natural wealth and to rev up the so-called blue economy.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is closely working with the University of the Philippines Diliman-College of Science through the Marine Science Institute (UP-CS-MSI) on the project.

The Environment agency is planning to deploy DENR personnel to man the modest research facility that will be constructed.

Yulo-Loyzaga said the research station will be operational by next year. She is likewise hoping to construct similar facilities in remote areas of the country.

‘Measuring our treasure’

In visiting Pag-asa Island, Yulo-Loyzaga underscored the importance of maintaining an institutional presence in conducting scientific research, which is also imperative in order to account for the country’s natural resources.

“We are developing marine research stations in the different biogeographical regions in the country. We are looking at transitioning to the blue economy. Not only green,” Yulo-Lozaga told the BusinessMiror.

“We need the physical basis for that natural capital to be accounted for. Without our institutional presence in the different biogeographical regions, we cannot make sense of that blue economy,” she explained.

The DENR chief is supporting a proposed measure that will establish the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System.

Rich marine biodiversity

The Kalayaan Island Group is rich in marine biodiversity. Being part of Palawan, considered the country’s “last ecological frontier,” this small group of islands is likewise Palawan’s “last frontier.”

Although far from the main island of Palawan, Pag-asa, being 508-km away from Puerto Princesa City, is surrounded by a diverse species of corals, seagrass and seaweeds, making it a haven for assorted fishes.

Scientists say the KIG is a spawning ground for commercially viable fishes and other marine wildlife.

Yulo-Loyzaga said that during their visit, her team even spotted several dolphins and marine turtles.

Tapping the blue economy

The Philippines has all the reasons to tap into the country’s so-called blue economy.

In introducing House Bill 6373, or the proposed Kalayaan Island Group and Scarborough Shoal-Marine Protected Area law, the late Rep. Edward S. Hagedorn of Palawan cited a scientific study indicating that a hectare of the reef can produce a potential value of approximately $350,000 a year.

The bill was passed with an overwhelming vote in the House of Representatives last January.

Hagedorn, then Palawan’s third district congressional representative and a long-time mayor of Puerto Princesa City, said the coral reefs in the Spratlys, which serve as the breeding ground of fishes in the West Philippine Sea, comprise 34 percent of the world’s total coral reefs, despite the territory occupying only 2.5 percent of the world’s total ocean and sea surface.

The bill said the WPS is one of the richest marine areas in the world. It is the home to diverse marine ecosystems with over 3,000 species of fishes and 600 species of corals.

These areas, including the Scarborough Shoal, or Bajo de Masinloc, are traditional fishing grounds of Filipino fishermen and they have been fishing in the area for the longest time even before the Chinese started aggressively claiming the territory with its so-called 9-dash line.

It should be noted that on July 12, 2016, the Philippines won the arbitration case it lodged against China after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands, invalidated Beijing’s nine-dash line claim over the South China Sea. China refused to acknowledge the arbitral ruling; its forces have been repeatedly harassing fishermen and government forces in the area.

Protecting Kalayaan Island

“We visited the island as part of the plan to declare it as a protected area,” Yulo-Loyzaga said, citing Hagedorn’s bill.

House Bill 6373 aims to declare as marine protected area all low-tide elevations, high-tide features and an area of three nautical miles surrounding the Kalayaan Island Group and Scarborough Shoal.

The proposed measure prohibits and penalizes certain acts and activities within the waters in the area in order to protect the country’s marine resources and to guarantee the protection of marine habitats, fishing that is not harmful to the marine environment.

Reef destruction

The bill cited the ills of territorial disputes, such as in the West Philippine Sea.

“Activities and undertakings—borne out of territorial disputes among several Asian nations, including the Philippines—being done in the area have led to significant environmental degradation in the WPS,” the bill said.

Such activities include overfishing, poaching and large-scale ocean filling or reclamation, among others.

The bill also noted that the The Hague-based Arbitral Tribunal found that the coral reef ecosystem of several reefs suffered “severe and irreparable harm” and was “permanently destroyed” due to land reclamation and construction of artificial islands, installations, and structures in the area.

Among the affected reefs in the WPS include Mischief Reef (Panganiban Reef), Cuarteron Reef (Calderon Reef), Fiery Cross Reef (Kagitingan Reef), Gaven Reef (North Burgos Reef), Johnson Reef (Mabini Reef), Hughes Reef, and Subi Reef (Zamora Reef).

Threats, harassment and intimidation

Being a disputed area, visiting the WPS is associated with danger as fishermen have experienced being threatened, harassed and intimidated repeatedly by Chinese vessels.

Even the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command based in Palawan have reported having experienced the same several times.

The Environment chief was not exempted from such encounter.

Yulo-Loyzaga, in an interview with the BusinessMirror, described her visit to Pag-asa Island as “eventful.” She recalled a close encounter with Chinese vessels while making the tour around the island.

Threatened corals

Yulo-Loyzaga, in her interview with the BusinessMirror, underscored the importance of protecting the country’s natural wealth, as she backed the move to declare the Kalayaan Island Group as a Protected Area under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (Nipas) Act.

Last month, reports of piles of dead corals covering the entire Sandy Cay 2, a small sandbar 3-kilometers west of Pag-asa Island, were reported by authorities. It was suspected that the dead corals were dumped as part of Chinese military’s plan to dump-and-fill to destroy the fisheries resources, and reclaim the area.

Besides this report, Filipino scientists and environmentalists have been protesting the reported massive extraction of giant claims by Chinese fishers in the WPS, which is part of the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Philippines.

Coral recruitment

DENR Undersecretary Jonas R. Leones for Policy, Planning and International Affairs pointed out that the Kalayaan Island Group fits and qualifies for the classification of Protected Landscape and Seascape.

Yulo-Loyzaga and Leones agreed that protecting KIG is essential to protect the region’s rich marine biodiversity, as it can be a source of coral recruits.

Scientists say that the colonization by new corals is a key driver of reef resilience and recovery. The success of coral larvae in growing into adult corals or coral recruitment is critical to the health of coral reef ecosystems, which is important in ensuring a healthy supply of fish and other seafood.

