PHL’s 1st national youth science fest calls on youth to take up STEM

With the Filipino youth’s declining interest in pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses, and the rapid technological advancements happening all over the world, the Philippines is at risk of technological unemployment and widening income inequality.

Science Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said this during the opening ceremony of the country’s first-ever National Youth Science, Technology, and Innovation Festival (NYSTIF) that was held at The Forum Tent, PICC in Pasay City, on October 25.

Elementary pupils explore the robotic inventions in the exhibit at the NYSTIF.

The four-day event, “Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Education: Vibrant, Innovative, Brilliant, and Engaging [STEM VIBE],” aims to encourage the youth to pursue a career in STEM, and highlight the innovations and emerging technologies in the country.

Solidum said that for the country to achieve economic development, the potential of science, technology, and innovation must be harnessed to thrive and survive in the new world.

“We need to have a strong STEM community of young and highly competent scientists, engineers, researchers, and mathematicians that will transform the Philippine economy into a competitive, innovative, and relevant one. Otherwise, we will perish amid the fast rate of technological advancements that are happening across the globe,” he said.

Besides calling on the youth to take up STEM courses, Solidum told the BusinessMirror on the sidelines of the event that entrepreneurship and innovation are beneficial.

He cited Project Scholars Entrepreneurship Training (Project SET), an entrepreneurship pitching competition with judges coming from Japan and the business sector, that will grant P300,000 to the team with the most innovative, socially relevant, and feasible science and technology (S&T) project/startup proposal.

“This [Project SET] is a very special competition because we want to show to our kids, our youth, that this is not simply a contest of who is the most intelligent but what are the practical applications of science and how innovative we are to solve the pressing problems of the country,” Solidum said.

Special guest Sen. Francis Tolentino told the BusinessMirror that NYSTIF is “a fusion of the youth’s curiosity coupled with creativity and innovation that should translate into entrepreneurship.”

In his keynote message, Tolentino highlighted the innovations and contributions of Filipinos in the field of science. “You will be surprised that they have done a lot. It’s just that some are not yet recognized or waiting to be recognized,” he said.

Tolentino also urged the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), which organized the event, to showcase the beauty and importance of marine ecosystems in next year’s fest, an opportune moment to ignite the passion for marine conservation.

“It should be imparted on the youth that our seas are teeming with marvelous creatures which also provide sustenance and livelihood for millions of Filipinos,” he added partly in Filipino.

The week-long festival was attended by high-school and college students, out-of-school youth, and young scientists and inventors from all over the country.

The participants engaged in simultaneous activities, such as competitions on science, fashion and journalism; workshops and forums on emerging technologies; and different exhibits by DOST’s attached agencies.

Image credits: Henry de Leon, DOST-STII





