PAL Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational golf returns

A MERRY mix of players in business both here and abroad make up the full 300-strong field of the revival of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational golf tournament on Monday at the world-class layout of The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite.

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng will be among the prominent executives hitting the ceremonial drive before the 7:30 a.m. shotgun start at the Player and Palmer courses.

“It’s our way of giving back to our most valued clients,” said Ng, who has taken up the sport recently. “Golf is also a way for us to get in touch, spend time with them and for all of the players to have the chance to get to know each other.”

Carrying the theme “Reviving Legends,” the 18-hole tournament has, since its inception in 1992, been graced by the veritable bigwigs in business and several other fields, all of them members of the upper echelon of PAL’s frequent flier program.

The event was forced into a hiatus during the pandemic and its return this year will be its 27th staging overall as the Philippines’ top airline dangles attractive prizes while fostering friendly competition and camaraderie.

Movie actor and now Ormoc City Rep. Richard Gomez will also take part, while the Class A race will be bannered by former national pool member Brixton Aw and PAL Interclub standouts RJ Rizada and Edmund Yee.

Rizada and Yee played competitive basketball at different levels in the past before taking up golf and helping Tagaytay and Luisita in the Regular Men’s and Senior divisions, respectively, of the PAL Interclub, the annual event considered to be the Philippines’ unofficial national team championships.

A Chery Tiggo 5X Pro Comfort, a Get Go golf cart and a P100,000 Free Play Certificate from Okada await those who score the first three aces on both courses.

The serious part of the event will have the lowest gross champion walking away with a handsome trophy and 120,000 Mabuhay Miles and the lowest net champion gets a trophy and 140,000 Mabuhay Miles.

The day culminates with the awarding ceremonies with PAL enlisting top notch entertainers while providing fine food and drinks for festivities expected to last well into the night.