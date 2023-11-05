NU-Sta. Elena dominates Ateneo-Fudgee Barr

National U-Sta. Elena finally got back at Ateneo-Fudgee Barr in big fashion, scoring a 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 victory in a riveting clash of two of the league’s fancied teams in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila Sunday.

The Nationals overpowered the Eagles in the opening frame, charged back late in the second then out-dueled them in another furious third set battle to clinch the victory, two months after they dropped a crucial loss to their UAAP rival in the elims of the V-League Collegiate Challenge last Sept. 13.

“Deserved talaga nila (ng mga players) yung win namin kasi trinabaho namin simula umpisa hanggang sa dulo. Nakuha ng mga bata kasi talagang pinaghandaan namin ‘tong game na ‘to,” said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin, whose wards thus seized the solo lead in Pool A of the four-division tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Ateneo posed a big challenge to NU in the third but Rwenzmel Taguibolos’ back-to-back rejections on Omar Okeke allowed the Nationals to mount a quick 3-0 run that turned a 19-20 disadvantage into a two-point lead.

After an exchange of hits, Michaelo Buddin delivered the final two points for NU, including a stinging blast to wrap up the match in one-hour and 29 minutes of power game and blocking.

“Kailangan tuluy-tuloy kami eh para pagdating sa gusto talaga naming na sitwasyon, makuha namin,” added Alinsunurin.

The Nationals shot down the Blue Eagles even without veterans Nico Almendras and Owa Retamar. Almendras is attending to personal matters in his hometown Batangas,. while Retamar slipped during one of the team’s training sessions.

But Alinsunurin drew superb games from Leo Aringo and Buddin, who took care of business with their power hits, tallying 17 and 16 points, respectively. Aringo had 14 attacks and three blocks while Buddin scored 13 attack points and also made three blocks.

Jade Disquitado added nine points while middle blockers Taguibolos and Obed Mukaba had six and four points, respectively.

Clarenz Belostrino, who filled in for Retamar, produced 16 excellent sets, while Jann Sumagui made nine excellent digs and seven excellent receptions to anchor the National’s near-solid floor defense.

NU seeks to remain the only unbeaten team in its group as it takes on Don Pacundo-DLSU D on Friday while Ateneo aims to rebound against Army on Sunday.

Kennedy Batas led Ateneo with 14 points on 10 attacks, two blocks and two aces while Aimar Okeke had 12 points and seven excellent receptions.

Lorenzo Gutierrez, who had five excellent sets, injured his left knee late in the third set with NU up, 24-22, while trying to keep the ball in play. He never returned.

Ateneo, which trampled the Don Pacundo-DLSU Dasmariñas side in the league inaugurals last Oct. 20, slid to joint second with Iloilo, Kinto Tyres-Perpetual and Philippine Army at 1-1.