Marcial gets to know potential rivals in light heavyweight division in Paris

EUMIR FELIX MARCIAL already knows almost half of the 19 other athletes he would compete alongside with in the light heavyweight class of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

His camp needs to know 11 others who’ll come from future qualifying tournaments for the July 26 to August 11 Games in the French capital, giving him at least nine months to prepare.

“I haven’t seen them all, and I have been fighting Asians since,” Marcial told BusinessMirror on Sunday from his home in Tagaytay City. “I have to be familiar with the others, especially from the other continents.”

Marcial qualified for Paris with his silver medal at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last month. His final tormentoer, Tuohetaerbie Tanglatihan, is also in for the Olympics.

Also qualified for the Olympics is Oleksandr Khyzhniak—the “Drago-like” fighter of the “Rocky” film series fame—who beat Marcial in the semifinals in Tokyo.

The others are Pan American Games winners gold and silver medalists Arlen Lopez of Cuba and Wanderley Pereira of Brazil, Salvatore Cavallaro of Italy, Gabrijel Vocic of Croatia and and Azerbaijan’s Murad Allahverdiyev who were gold, silver and bronze medalists at the European Games like Khyzhniak and African Games qualifier Abdelrahman Oraby of Egypt.

The other qualifiers will be culled from the Pacific Games from November 19 to December 2 in the Solomon Islands and two world qualification tournaments in Busto Arsizio in Italy, from February 29 to March 12 and in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

Marcial, who turned 28 last October 29, clinched bronze in Tokyo as a middleweight but the 75-kg class was scrapped for Paris in favor of light heavyweight or 81 kgs.

He was one of three medalists in Tokyo—the others were silver medalists Carlo Paalam (men’s flyweight) and Nesthy Petecio (women’s featherweight). He admits he has yet to get into the groove as a light heavyweight.

“There are so many things to improve on because this is not my ordinary or natural fighting weight,” he said. “I need to be faster, stronger and wiser in this new weight class. I must be versatile boxer.”

Marcial also won all his four professional fights as a middleweight and expects to fight twice—in January or February and in June—before the Paris Olympics.

He expects to fly to the US before the year ends to resume training.