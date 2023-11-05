Lyceum beats lethargic Letran in NCAA

Lyceum of the Philippines University unleashed another fourth quarter to remember to down an already eliminated Letran, 85-79, on Sunday that kept its second round run going in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Trailing by as much as 14 in the third quarter and 12 entering the final canto, the sweet-shooting duo of John Bravo and Mclaude Guadana conspired in the decisive breakaway that propelled the Pirates to their fourth win in a row and 10th overall in 13 outings.

It was another memorable ending to what had been a slow and sputtery start for LPU as it snatched the win that ensured it of a place in the top two regardless of the outcome of the game by Mapua (9-3), which was playing San Sebastian at press time.

And Bravo and Guadana were at the center of it all as the two combined for 17 of their team’s 29 points in the fourth period including a combined five back-breaking triples.

It was another dramatic comeback for a Gilbert Malabanan-mentored LPU squad that has gotten into the habit of a slow start before playing fast in the endgame.

“I am hoping we have energy not just in the fourth quarter but also in the first quarter,” Malabanan said.

In contrast, the Knights blew another game where they led big and ended up with a 12th setback against a lone win that underscored how heartbreaking the season is for the former three-peat champions.

Earlier, San Beda dumped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 81-71, to end a two-game skien and improve to 8-4, which was good for joint third spot with College of St. Benilde.

The Lions ended up with five players in double figures headed by Jacob Cortez’s game-high 15 points that sent the Generals slipping to 7-6.

James Payosing, Clifford Jopia, Aaron Royo and Jomel Puno chipped in 14, 13, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Warren Bonifacio is making sure his 10th and final year with Mapua would be a memorable one.

Relying on their unquestioned captain, the Cardinals downed the San Sebastian Stags, 70-63, yesterday as they stayed at the helm with the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Bonifacio, who is on 10th and final year with the same school after spending his first five seasons with its high school program, was at his glorious self with an all-around effort of 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block that helped power Mapua to a 10-3 card.

The Stags slipped to 4-9.