Let all voices be heard

IN events such as elections, certain expectations have to be met. This includes the prioritization of senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities (PWD) to cast their votes with ease.

However, reports from poll watchers and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) itself indicate that some priority voters were inconvenienced in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). This means that the expectation to vote with ease was unsatisfactory in a number of precincts.

This is the case for 63-year-old Jack, not his real name, who left his home in Tondo, Manila, before sunrise on Election Day. Alongside his grandson, they were expecting to cast their votes without possibly facing inconveniences so they could leave early and move on with the day.

However, upon arrival, they were met with one inconvenience: His precinct was located on the 4th floor.

For Jack, using the stairs was not much of a problem since he is relatively “younger,” compared to other senior citizens. However, he noted that this could be a big “inconvenience” to older and physically disabled voters.

“Baka kasi mapano pa sila ’pag umakyat pa sila sa hagdan [Something could happen to them if they climb the stairs],” he noted in a phone call.

He added that he is not getting any younger and hopes that he would no longer have to use the staircase in the next election. “Sana sa susunod, hindi na ganito [Hopefully next time, it won’t be like this],” Jack said.

What happened to Jack was not an isolated case. His experience in casting his vote in the BSKE was also encountered by not only senior citizens but also PWDs.

Not an isolated case

THESE incidents were far from what Comelec had planned for voters with special needs in BSKE 2023.

Comelec Spokesman Atty. John Rex Laudiangco said they made sure that precincts for voters who are senior citizens, pregnant women, and PWDs are placed on the ground floor of the school.

“We established an emergency accessible polling place,” Laudiangco said in Filipino at a news briefing. “That’s where the senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women will go in case their precinct in the school is on the second, third floor.”

However, Laudiangco noted that not all schools could accommodate voters with special needs on the ground floor.

Aside from senior citizens, PWDs themselves experienced several kinds of inconveniences, according to a report by poll watcher Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente).

Older persons and PWDs opted to vote in polling precincts located on the second and fourth floors in Tondo High School “due to disorganized queues and limited assistance” at the Emergency Accessible Polling Place (EAPP), Lente reported.

Then, at Bagong Barangay Elementary School, one regular polling place was said to be an “express lane.” However, according to the Electoral Board (EB), there will be no priority lane for older persons, reported Lente.

In the same school, the EAPP was on the first floor but it had only served one barangay. According to Lente, elderly voters from other barangays had to climb to the upper floors.

In addition, Lente reported cases where poll watchers assisted elderly voters. This is an election irregularity as EBs should be the ones assisting the voters with special needs, not poll watchers, according to Laudiangco.

Meanwhile, at Fernando Ma. Guerrero Elementary School, only one room was provided for senior citizens. This resulted in long queues, and some senior citizens who arrived early couldn’t vote even as late as 9 o’clock in the morning, despite the official starting time for voting being 7 a.m.

This is similar to what happened at the precincts at the Tahanang Walang Hagdan, poll officer Belen Untal told the BusinessMirror.

According to her, the PWD voters at Tahanang Walang Hagdanan had to wait for an extended period for their ballots.

“Hanggang ngayon, naghihintay pa, dahil kailangan maayos yung pagkakuha ng balota at pangalan [Until now, they are still waiting, because their ballots and names must be obtained properly],” Untal said on the spot.

Tahanang Walang Hagdanan was turned into an accessible polling place for the 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE), alongside Hospicio de San Jose in Manila, and National Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Quezon City.

“Naiintindihan namin na yung nag-a-assist sa amin ay dalawa lang [We understand that there are only two people assisting us],” she clarified.

She added that their problems include mistakes involving the signing of waivers, but said it was resolved.

“Siguro yung nangyari, learning insights na lang nila [Comelec] sa next time kung ano bang strategy na pwede nilang gawin [Maybe with what happened, it can serve as Comelec’s learning insights on strategies they could observe next time],” Untal reflected.

Better ‘voting experience’ in the future

WITH the election irregularities involving elderly voters and PWDs, Chairman Garcia is aiming to improve the “voting experience” of electorates in future elections.

“Dapat talaga nag-i-improve ang ating voting experience, hindi pwedeng mag-stick na lang tayo lagi sa classroom na napaka-sikip [Our voting experience should improve, we should not always rely on crowded classrooms],” he pointed out.

He expressed his empathy for the PWDs on wheelchairs and on crutches who may have experienced inconveniences at their precincts.

Thus, the BusinessMirror also asked Garcia at a press briefing: What would improve their voting experience?

Based on Garcia’s observation, he wishes there could have been more support staff in the polling centers to accommodate voters with special needs.

“Sana bigyan at damihan ang support staff [Provide and increase the support staff],” he said. “Doon lang nagkaroon ng bottleneck sa part na iyon [That’s where a bottleneck occurred].”

He noted, however, that this is only possible if Comelec would be allotted with more budget to hire more support staff in the next elections, particularly in the EAPP.

Comelec’s budget in this year’s BSKE was P8.4 billion, with an additional P2.59 billion.

“Bigyan po sana kami ng sufficient na budget,” he said.

Garcia estimated that there were around 202,000 precincts in the country, and more support staff means more cost, as they will be provided honoraria.

“Sana, maipapaliwanag namin sa Executive department na bigyan naman kami ng budget [Hopefully, we can explain to the Executive department to give us a budget for this],” Garcia said.

“Hindi naman para sa amin yon, para ’yon sa magandang voting experience ng mga botante [That’s not for us, that’s for the great voting experience of electorates],” he said.

