Last call: Don’t miss the chance to be a Samsung Galaxy Campus Ambassador

Be a part of an exciting mentorship program to kick-start your future as a leader, tech innovator and content creator with one of the country’s top tech brands, Samsung Philippines.

If you are a university student who wants to get an insider glimpse of the exciting world of lifestyle technology, then the Samsung Galaxy Campus Student Ambassador Program is definitely for you with exciting initiatives, workshops, and missions.

Widen your exposure to the world of tech with access events and launches and learn more about Samsung’s newest devices such as the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Watch. You’ll also be getting epic incentives such as free Galaxy products for completed missions and access to Samsung Student Discount Offers.

Upon completion of the 6-month program, you will earn a Certificate of Completion and internship opportunity at Samsung Philippines. Part of the Galaxy Camp’s mission is to encourage members to hone their leadership skills and participate in sustainability advocacies. So, get ready to spark your creativity, discover your full potential, and collaborate with the world’s premium tech brand to make a difference.

The Samsung Galaxy Campus Student Ambassador Program is open to college students, 18 to 23 years old, who are looking to be inspired and mentored by a global game-changing tech company.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a Philippine university or college to be qualified for Samsung Galaxy Campus. Prepare your resume, a scanned copy of your ID or enrollment slip, and a 500-word essay describing yourself and why you’d like to be part of the program. You’re also free to share other works that showcase your skills and passions. Once complete, visit the Galaxy Campus website at spr.ly/GalaxyCampusPH and submit your application. Shortlisted applicants will be notified if they will move on to the interview round.

You may also create a 1-3 minute video on why you should be part of Galaxy Campus, post it on your TikTok and/or Instagram account, and tag @samsungph. Make sure your post is visible to everyone.

So what are you waiting for? Be the next Samsung Galaxy Student Ambassador and follow your passion for tech! Sign-ups are still open for this six-month program until tomorrow, November 6, so submit your application through the website now at spr.ly/GalaxyCampusPH.