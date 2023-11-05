June Mar Fajardo: 7-time PBA MVP

JUNE MAR FAJARDO was declared Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Season 47 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

It was his seventh trophy and, if not for injuries that bothered him two seasons ago, could have booked a record eight-straight MVP awards—his reign interrupted only in Season 46 by Scottie Thompson of San Miguel Beer’s sister team Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

“I didn’t expect this,” an emotional Fajardo said as he clutched his trophy beside PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas during Sunday’s annual Leo Awards that preceded the Magnolia-TNT Season 48 opener at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I never expected that I’ll be getting another MVP [award] because when I was injured, to tell you the truth, I thought I couldn’t compete anymore to this level again,” he said. “I’m really happy to win an MVP again after a major injury.”

He fractured his right tibia in February 2020 and was immobile for most of the year.

The 6-foot-10 center called “The Kraken” because of his imposing presence had averages of 17.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks last season to top the Statistical Points (SPs) race with 42.2.

He totaled 2248 points from the SPs and votes from players and media, beating in the process Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger (1559), Thompson (1539) and teammate CJ Perez (1177).

Converge’s big man Justin Arana shared the spotlight by clinching Rookie of the Year honors with 2019 points over Blackwater’s Ato Ular (1582). Arana played out of Arellano University and was the FiberXers’ fourth overall pick in last year’s draft.

Maverick Ahanmisi, also of Ginebra, was the Most Improved Player while playing for Converge last season.

NLEX’s Kevin Alas, meanwhile, claimed his second-straight Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award with 2826 points, beating by 374 points Paul Zamar of NorthPort.

Fajardo, 33, was also named to the Mythical Five for the eighth time and All-Defensive Team for the seventh time.

“I want to dedicate this latest MVP to my late mother,” said Fajardo, whose mom Marites passed away in August 2021. “I will push myself to improve some more. I want to win a championship for the Beermen this season.”

Joining Fajardo—a nine-time PBA champion with San Miguel Beer and a member of the gold medal-winning team in the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last month—in the Mythical Five were Standhardinger, Thompson, Perez and Ginebra’s Jamie Malonzo.

With the Cebuano in the All-Defensive team were Standhardinger, Meralco’s Cliff Hodge and Chris Newsome and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon.

NorthPort’s Robert Bolick and Arvin Tolentino, TNT’s Mikey Williams and Calvin Oftana and Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva made up the Second Mythical Five.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





