Jayson Tatum scores 10,000th career point with Celtics

NEW YORK — Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter of Saturday night’s 124-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The 25-year-old Tatum is the youngest player in franchise history to score 10,000 points. The previous record holder was Antoine Walker, who was 26.

“It’s kind of hard to process,” Tatum said. “In the moment, it’s a huge accomplishment. I’m extremely blessed to be part of such a great franchise. And I’ve just been fortunate to be on some really good teams; have some really, really good coaches and obviously have some great teammates that have helped contribute to 10,000 points along the way.”

With 5:05 remaining in the quarter, Tatum drove into the lane, spun and converted the layup while drawing a foul on Brooklyn guard Cam Thomas. Tatum then knocked down the free throw to give Boston a 52-48 lead.

Tatum, drafted third overall in 2017, is averaging 29.8 points per game this season. He finished the game with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

“He shows up to work every single day,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He puts in the work and and he dedicates his life to it. He doesn’t miss days. He doesn’t miss practices, games. And just his open-mindedness and wanting to be coached and wanting to be held to a high standard. When you have guys like that — that you can coach — it also allows you to bring the best out of everybody else and so he’s one of the guys that sets the tone for us.”

Image credits: AP





