Free kick legend

I SEE David Beckham’s life and career as being similar to the free kicks and corner kicks he’s taken.

Like a quarterback in American football and a point guard in basketball, he either takes it upon himself to score by kicking the ball and when you see the ball’s trajectory, it is a bending and curving trajectory like a curveball pitch in baseball.

He also either takes it upon himself to score or he sets up his teammates for a possible header for an assist which directly leads to a goal.

Before I digress and deviate from how I started this piece, his life and career went through a bend and a curve like his free kicks off set pieces. None more bending and curving like the then kicking incident with now Argentina manager Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup quarterfinals in France against Argentina which cost them a place in the semifinals.

To say that the incident bended and curved his mental health is an understatement. The constant barrage of insults, slander, defamation and character assassination threatened to end his career before it even started.

Beckham found refuge not just in the loving arms of family and friends, but also in the embrace of Manchester United teammates and fans who stayed loyal to him through thick and thin.

A lesser man would’ve probably cracked under relentless and unforgiving pressure but his father Ted, because of how he raised his son, disciplined and strict foresaw something, made David mentally tough and the set piece legend sort of compartmentalized everything and continued to forge on despite all the disgusting and ridiculous abuse he received at the hands of England fans and media.

Imagine if there was social media already at the time?

Back to David Beckham’s free kick trajectory, after the ball has bended and curved, confusing and disorienting the goal keeper, the ball curls into the back of the net, winning the match for either Manchester United or England. It is a bit of a surprise that Beckham, despite all the abuse, gave it his all for his country, holding no resentment.

The free kick set piece score against Greece, sending England to the World Cup completed his redemption and vindication.

I’ve always wondered how he bends those kicks. Is it the boots? Is it the cleats?