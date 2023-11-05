Dutchman back to chase crown in Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa

DUTCHMan Eric van der Linden is back in pursuit of the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa that blasts off Sunday in Palawan—only five months after ruling the full Ironman Philippines in exacting conditions in Subic.

Van der Linden will lead a crack roster of foreigners from 38 countries and local bets in the 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run event that returns to the city of forest following a successful hosting of the premier endurance race last year.

The 49-year-old Schagen (North Holland) native placed sixth in the inaugurals, crowding Fer Casares, Satar Salem, John Alcala, Mervin Santiago and Jailani Lamama for early control in the swim leg but losing momentum in the bike and run stages, enabling the strong-finishing Alcala to win and earn bragging rights as the first Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa champion.

But Van der Linden’s triumph in Subic, where he battled through rough waters and windy and wet conditions in the 3.8-km swim, 180-km bike and 42-km run race that finished close to midnight, should boost the Sydney Olympics veteran’s confidence heading to the upcoming race also serving as first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.

Making up the early roster in the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship—offering a top purse of P500,000 put up by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron—are Tri SND Barracuda, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.

For details and registration, log on to ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

Japan is fielding in the most number of entries among foreign teams in the individual competitions with 21 while 15 triathletes will each anchor Great Britain and Singapore’s drive. The United States and China have 12 each and France has 11 athletes.

Other foreign triathletes in the fold are Emmanuel Bordeau, Paul-Henri Guyon and Frederic LeBlanc, all from France, Singapore’s Chun Ann Neo, Kento Niimi from Japan, Americans Colton Morgan and Jason McKinney, Swiss Valery Franscella, and young Long Kit Chiu and Ka Nok Cheng from Hong Kong.