Carmelites mark 100 years in PHL

The Order of the Discalced Carmelites (OCD) is celebrating this year its historic 100 years of presence in the Philippines that started with the arrival of French Carmelite nuns in Jaro, Iloilo, on November 9, 1923,.

The historic event has the theme “Celebrating Carmelite Presence and Sharing the Gift of Prayer.”

Inside the Jaro Carmelite Monastery Chapel.

“This year we celebrate the 100th year of the Carmelite presence in the Philippines. It is fitting to also remember the French Carmelite nuns who founded Jaro Carmel, the first Carmel in the Philippines,” Sr. Dulce Inlayo, OCD, a Filipina Prioress of Carmel in Infanta, Quezon province, said in Vatican News online recently.

Highlighting the jubilee will be Eucharistic celebrations in Jaro on November 9.

The gate opens to the Carmelite Monastery in Jaro, Iloilo. The photo was taken in July 2023.

The Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, DD, will preside at the Holy Mass at the Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Metropolitan Cathedral at 9:30 a.m.

In the afternoon at 4 p.m., Rome-based OCD Superior General Miguel Marquez Calle will lead the Mass at the Jaro Carmelite Monastery Chapel.

A few days leading to the centennial celebration will be marked by various activities organized by the Archdiocese of Jaro.

On November 4, a “Carmel and the Youth Prayer Encounter” will he held at the Saint Vincent Ferrer Seminary.

The following day, all parishes at the archdiocese will hold a “Carmelite Awareness Sunday.”

A medical mission is scheduled at the Saint Teresa’s Prayer Center on November 6.

On the same day, but to be held in Quezon City, Father Marquez will have an audience, tagged as “A Date with the Father General,” with the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites at the Fr. Mark Horan Hall of the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Back in Jaro, a fusion of music and prayers, “Carmel at 100: A Prayer Concert,” will serenade the audience at Saint Vincent Ferrer Seminary on November 7.

Meanwhile, the clergy and religious will pray the “Solemn Vespers,” or evening prayer, at Jaro Carmelite Monastery Chapel on November 8. Later in the day, a “Fiesta Carmelitana” is set for the Carmelite Family at Saint Teresa’s Prayer Center.

Image credits: Lyn Resurreccion, Lyn Resurreccion





