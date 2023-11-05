BEST Center at Ateneo courts

The Ateneo College covered courts in Katipunan, Quezon City will once again host the November-December sports clinics of the multi-awarded Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center (BEST Center).

Sessions are set for students in basketball and volleyball on November 18, 25, and 26; and on December 2,3,9, and 16.

The BEST Center’s basketball program is open to students in the Preparatory Level (5-8 yrs old) and for the more advanced Levels 1 to 4. The morning sessions are from 8:30am – 12 noon

Levels 1 and 2 are also offered to students who wish to attend the 1 to 4:30 pm sessions.

Volleyball classes for Levels 1 to 3 are open from 8:30am – 12 noon while Levels 1, 2 and Mastery are set from 1-4:30 pm on the same dates.

BEST Center, the pioneer sports clinic in the country sponsored by Milo in cooperation with SKLZ and Chris Sports, is a Hall of Fame awardee of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) and is a recipient of the Olympism Award of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).