Vicsal Foundation celebrates its ‘Class of 2023’ scholar-graduates

THE philanthropic arm of Vicsal Development Corp. Vicsal Foundation Inc. (VSF), which is the parent firm of Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI), continues its unwavering commitment to the community by providing valuable support to financially challenged yet deserving youths through the VSF Scholarship Program.

In celebration of “Class of 2023,” VSF scholar-graduates showcased the enduring impact of this initiative. In the recent VSF Scholars Graduation Party held in their honor, the foundation not only expressed its appreciation to the people behind their scholars’ success, but also reiterated its commitment in nurturing talents and empowering underprivileged youth—a mission it shares with affiliated organizations.

MRSGI, Vicsal Development Corp., Taft Property Venture Development Corp., HTLand Inc. and other affiliates pool funds and aid VSF in carrying out its vision and mission of helping the underprivileged pursue college schooling.

Since its inception in 2007, the VSF Scholarship Program has been a vital force in supporting the educational pursuits of 224 graduates. Among them, 147 have achieved academic distinctions, with five graduating summa cum laude, 50 as magna cum laude, and 92 finishing cum laude. The graduates pursued careers in various fields—including some who have joined MRSGI as management trainees, while others are preparing for the Board exams.

In Academic Year 2022-2023, 30 scholars successfully completed their studies in distinguished institutions such as University of San Carlos, University of San Jose-Recoletos, Cebu Institute of Technology-University, and the University of the Philippines, with 26 of them earning Latin honors in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.

To date, the program continues its support for 60 scholars.