Responsible AI policy and course for educators, students, associates created

THE De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool Usage Policy to ensure the responsible utilization and regulation of the technology’s features.

It aims to protect the availability and integrity of the college’s creative programs, personal records, and its educational partners amid the emergence of AI tools and their wide range of applications within academic institutions.

Adoption of the tools offer increased efficiency and new insights, as the policy also formulates guidelines to address concerns related to honesty, ethics, and safety. It outlines the best security practices, ethical principles, and procedural directives for using AI mechanisms in education.

The reference guide comprises evaluations of AI tools, standards for their proper and effective implementation, as well as protocols for students, faculty, non-teaching associates, and administrators. The guidelines follow the Data Privacy Act of 2012, or Republic Act 10173, which seeks to preserve the individual information and communication systems in the government and the financial sector.

To further expand in-depth knowledge on appropriate AI use in higher education institutions (HEIs), the Benilde Center of Educational Technology (CET) gathered educators, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and technology experts from various state universities and colleges for a symposium. The event created an avenue of sharing insights on AI implementation extent, crafting of contextualized structural strategies, and creating possible collaborative initiatives.

Representatives from Assumption College-San Lorenzo, Colegio de San Juan de Letran-Manila, De La Salle University-Manila, DLSU-Dasmariñas, DLS-CSB, DPR-Philippine Academy in Technology and Sciences, Lyceum of the Philippines University, National University-Laguna, Universidad de Manila, University of the Cordilleras, University of the Philippines-Manila, University of Asia and the Pacific, and University of Santo Tomas attended the gathering.

The Benilde CET extended the knowledge gained by the learning community with the production of a holistic course entitled “AI for Associates’ Best Practices, Guidelines, and Compliance” to provide deeper understanding of the new measures.

The course highlights the many benefits and challenges of using AI tools in the academe, the importance of selecting suitable systems, and its integration into the curriculum. It also has resources on proper management, with focus on accountability and intellectual property, as well as human rights, justice, equity, and non-discrimination.

The academic initiative consists of several modules, which include online discussions, readings, classwork, and assignments. It also offers supplementary learning resources and educational videos on various aspects of ways to navigate AI.

The course is available and can be accessed through “BigSky Benilde”—DLS-CSB’s official integrated learning platform.

Image credits: DLS-CSB





