PHL needs to address learning concerns prior to gaining 1st-world status in 2050

THE Philippines needs to address bottlenecks in basic education, as this will be a prerequisite for the country into becoming a first-world nation by 2050.

On the sidelines of the 49th Philippine Business Conference (PBC) held on October 25, 2023, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president George Barcelon said the nation’s public-school education needs to be improved.

“If we do this right, by 2050, we should be able to move up the ladder,” Barcelon shared, then added that the quality of teachers is also vital, more so in basic education.

In his speech at the PBC, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian echoed the sentiment of the private sector “to fix public schools,” as 86 percent of students, or majority of the country’s future labor force, matriculate in the said institutions.

“To become a first-world country by 2050, this is something that we all have been working on together, and then hopefully give our next generation a better future compared to ours,” Gatchalian stated. “However, we cannot reach that first-world status without addressing basic concerns and basic issues, particularly in basic education, because that’s where the foundation begins.”

The legislator said the K-12 basic education program was introduced in the country to allow students to choose different tracks—one, to pursue higher education; two, to be employed; and three, to be entrepreneurs.

However, he revealed that in 2018, 10 percent of the 1.2 million senior-high school (SHS) graduates did not make it to any curriculum exit—either they are unemployed, not part of the work force, or not part of the school system.

“We have to focus on that 10 percent, because [they are what the government should address, in order to make them productive; in order to make the additional two years of SHS] valuable to our families,” he said, as he cited that the unemployment numbers among SHS students is increasing.

“In the total unemployment data of our country, 7.1 percent now is composed of SHS students, and it’s steadily going up in the last few years,” he claimed. “This is a signal that even though we added two years, and even 30 percent of [them took the technical-vocational track], a big chunk of our SHS students still remains unemployed.”

The senator said only a few corporations employ SHS graduates, and those who are hired are given with “very simple jobs” or elementary occupations such as cleaners, car washers and domestic helpers, among others.

“This is where the dilemma comes in. We added two years [to their SHS. This was an added] cost for families. We promised them jobs. We promised them that they will be gainfully employed, but they’re not. Instead, they are employed in elementary occupations, and not employed in the corporations and businesses that we have promised in terms of salary,” he said, then added that employed SHS graduates are earning below the average national wage.

Gatchalian said three bills are currently pending in Congress to address the dilemma in the K-12 program. These include the “Batang Magaling Act” to address skills mismatch in SHS; creation of the “Tripartite Council:” an institutional body composed of the government, the academe, and the private sector to tackle the future of the local work force; and the “Enterprise-Based Education and Training Act” that will strengthen apprenticeship programs.

Image credits: PNA/Kris Crismundo





