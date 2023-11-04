Oppo’s bang-for-the-buck smartphone

LAST week, Oppo Philippines officially launched the Oppo Find N3 Flip via an exclusive event held at The Blackbird in Makati, marking a major step forward in its flagship foldable lineup. The Oppo Find N3 Flip brings several major upgrades such as a more versatile cover screen functionality, a more premium build, an industry-first triple camera system with astounding Hasselblad imaging technology, fast charging and battery, and smooth powerful performance.

The upgraded cover screen display now allows users to access and use multiple apps, without having to unfold their smartphone. It can also accommodate more popular apps, including third-party apps like Gmail, Spotify, X, WhatsApp, and Google Maps.

The Find N3 Flip is also the first flip smartphone in the market to have a triple camera system, integrating a more powerful wide-angle camera and telephoto camera.

Its Hasselblad-powered camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with IMX890 Sony sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with 115-degree field of view; and a 32MP telephoto portrait camera with RGBW IMX709 sensor.

Taking selfies is now made more convenient and versatile thanks to the cover screen doubling as a rear camera viewfinder. The Find N3 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at P64,999, with numerous promotional offers and bundled freebies including Mabuhay Miles, gifts from Estée Lauder brands; a phone case; Oppo Enco Air3; or an Oppo Enco Band2—depending on where you preorder.

It is also available via Smart Signature Postpaid Plan with additional payment options like Home Credit and credit card zero installment plans.

BUILT TO LAST: OPPO A18 REVIEW

WHILE Oppo’s premium foldable has been getting a lot of initial positive reviews, the brand also released its most affordable entry-level smartphone.

Priced at just P5,999 the Oppo A18 is the newest addition to it’s A-series smartphone category. This value-for-money phone has some pretty interesting specs and is targeted towards casual smartphone users that prioritize durability. The device features a 5000mAh large battery, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Additionally, the Oppo A18 also promises exceptional user experience and immersive entertainment with its 90Hz Sunlight Display and Ultra Volume Mode.

I have been using the phone for the past few weeks and here are some of the things I like about it.

First is its 36-month fluency protection that guarantees minimal aging slowdown. To ensure the smoothest experience for longer, the Oppo A18 has been put through a series of rigorous tests and the phone showed an average aging rate of less than 10 percent after 3 years of daily use.

To ensure that the device can withstand all challenges in regular daily usage, it has undergone a series of rigorous durability tests. These include 6 Major Tests, 130+ ultra-rigorous reliability tests, 320+ comprehensive quality tests, high temperature and humidity tests, as well as dust and water resistance tests. Do take note that the phone only has an IP54 rating which means it is not waterproof but can handle accidental splashes but not submersion. Many Oppo fans have sworn to the brand’s durability, so I do think the A18 can easily last three years of regular use.

Moving on to its aesthetics, it’s probably fair to declare that this device stands out as the most luxurious-looking option among Oppo’s entry-level offerings. This is largely due to its design similarities with the Oppo A98—the flagship of the A-series which is priced at P18,999. By borrowing design cues from its pricier siblings, the A18 gains a touch of sophistication, offering users a feel of premium quality that surpasses its actual price tag. It is available in two colors finishes—Glowing Blue and Glowing Black, both of which are based on the iconic OPPO Glow process that give the phone its soft and delicate look and feel. It also adopts an ultra-slim design, featuring a flat-edged middle frame and smooth edges for a comfortable and ergonomic feel.

For the display, the Oppo A18 boasts of a 6.56-inch, 90Hz Sunlight Display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive and fluent visual interaction. The screen can reach up to 720 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode, which helps when using the phone outdoors. All-Day AI Eye Comfort, meanwhile, minimizes eye strain making viewing comfortable regardless of screen time. In my experience, it’s not the brightest or most vivid display but still a good one considering its price.

Complementing that visual experience is Ultra Volume Mode that can boost the max volume by up to 300 percent. It achieves a remarkable maximum volume in the general mode up to 81 dB, surpassing an average of 4.7 dB compared with the 100 percent volume. This has proven useful when I need to add music to my reels and I don’t have my headphones or while I am watching in a less than ideal environment.

As for the cameras, the Oppo A18 has a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP main shooter and 2MP bokeh camera. Snaps I took are okay for posting on social media as long as you are mindful of the lighting conditions. Do manage your expectations about its quality and resolution but you can take nice portraits with noticeable bokeh effects to highlight the subject. The same goes for the 5MP front camera as its smart portrait retouching features allow users to adjust the beautification level according to their preferences.

The Oppo A18 has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and a generous 128GB of storage. It has the added advantage of adding up to 4GB virtual memory via Oppo’s RAM Expansion as well as an additional storage through an expandable SD card slot of up to 1TB. In my two weeks of testing, I have nothing to complain about and encountered minimal slowdown and sluggishness in performance even when playing some casual games. Finally, it has a 5,000mAh battery, which lasted me two days of moderate use. According to Oppo, you can still get 25 hours of all-time standby even at a low battery level of 5 percent. There’s also an all-day charging Protection feature that uses AI to learn users’ charging habits and intelligently schedule charging periods, ensuring both the safety of the device and the efficient use of power during overnight or extended charging periods.

FINAL WORD: As I mentioned, the Oppo A18 looks quite premium thanks to the A-series Oppo Glow design language. It’s a capable budget device that would make a good option for casual users who just need the basics in a smartphone. Plus, with its 36-month fluency guarantee, it’s a device that will perform well for the next three years at least.