Mapúa, Healthway Phils. Partner to bolster local health-care sector

NEW technologies enable health-care workers to provide medical care with a more progressive approach. From teleconsultation, digital record-keeping, as well as utilization of artificial intelligence and augmented reality, the current health-care setup compels medical workers to be armed with modern skills and know-how.

As such, Mapúa University and Healthway Medical Network (HMN) have joined forces to hone globally competent Filipino health-care manpower. A formal partnership was signed enabling Mapúan Health Sciences students to take full advantage of Healthway’s wide network by training in the latter’s clinics and outpatient centers as part of their nursing and medical technology curriculum.

“Mapúa espouses…experiential learning,” said Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo—the university’s president and CEO. “Part of the school’s strategy for student success is exposing them to advanced and immersive learning facilities. We give [them] access to simulation rooms where they can practice in a safer environment so that when they get to the work place, there’s more patient safety and [people] skills.”

Mapúa University School of Health Sciences is also collaborating with Arizona State University—considered the “most innovative school” in the United States by the U.S. News & World Report. This linkage opens the doors of students to world-class learning resources, while preparing them for a career in health care that is at par globally. The students’ learning and digital literacy will then be applied as they undergo training in Healthway clinics and outpatient centers.

For HMN, partnering with the university is another step further in their nation-building efforts. Following its various efforts to bolster worker retention in the medical field, HMN is pleased to tap the youth and offer them training initiatives, scholarship programs, and job opportunities within its network.

“Health-care workers are in demand now more than ever,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Sean O. Zantua of HMN. “[Our aim is to help address the human capital challenge in the health-care sector by quickening our students’ career paths so that we can raise the industry norms and offer them equal chances] at home.”

The Mapúa-HMN linkage lets students master the most important lessons—including novel ways and skills that will equip them in meeting future challenges.

“We are thrilled for this partnership to come to fruition because…our brand promise is ‘Care Beyond Cure’,” said Healthway Philippines Inc.’s president and CEO Jaime Ysmael. “We make sure that we treat our patients as human beings with families, and with stories to tell. That human-centric approach is what we want to leave our Mapúa students and interns as they deliver care to our…patients.”

According to their statement, the Mapúa-HMN tie-up marks a significant milestone for both institutions to improve health care for all Filipinos. With the higher education institution’s world-class talent and “practice-ready” approach, innovative health-care solutions, and integration of clinics plus HMN’s network and ecosystem, both entities position themselves to deliver high-quality care to Filipinos across the country.

For more information, visit www.healthsciences.mapua.edu.ph.